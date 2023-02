1/6

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe (C) sustained lower body injuries in a 3-1 win over Montpellier on Wednesday in Montpellier, France. Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Soccer star Kylian Mbappe, who sustained knee and thigh injuries in PSG's recent win over Montpellier, will miss a Round of 16 match against Bayern Munich, the French Ligue 1 team announced Thursday. "After undergoing tests, Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury to the left thigh at the level of the femoral biceps," PSG said in a news release. "He is expected to be out of action for three weeks." Advertisement

Mbappe sustained the injuries when he was tackles by Montpellier midfielder Leo Leroy in the first half of PSG's 3-1 win Wednesday in Montpellier, France.

Defender Sergio Ramos also sustained a groin injury in the victory. PSG said Ramos will undergo further tests.

PSG will host Toulouse in a Ligue 1 game at 11 a.m. EST Saturday in Paris. They then will play Marseille in the French Cup Round of 16 on Feb. 8 in Marseille, France. PSG will host LOSC in another Ligue 1 match Feb. 19 in Paris.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions and current league leaders will host Bayern in the first leg of their Round of 16 matchup at 3 p.m. EST Feb. 14 at the Parc des Princes.