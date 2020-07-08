Chelsea's Christian Pulisic scored the Blues' second goal in a win against Crystal Palace Tuesday in London. Pool photo by Justin Tallis/EPA-EFE

July 8 (UPI) -- Christian Pulisic continues to impress this season at Chelsea. The United States Men's National Team star's latest exploit was a left-footed, top-corner finish in a 3-2 win against Crystal Palace.

Pulisic -- who is right-footed -- scored the goal in the 27th minute of the triumph Tuesday in London.

The Blues led 1-0 after an Olivier Giroud score in the sixth minute before Pulisic doubled the lead. Brazilian striker Willian completed a give-and-go sequence with Giroud at the top of the box to set up Pulisic's goal.

Willian received a pass back from Giroud before he sent a pass into the left side of the box for Pulisic. Pulisic brought the ball in with his left foot before he raced a defender toward the near post. He finished the play with a precise shot just above Crystal Palace keeper Vicente Guaita and below the crossbar.

Wilfried Zaha cut the Chelsea lead in half with a score in the 34th minute for Crystal Palace. Tammy Abraham gave Chelsea a 3-1 lead with a score in the 71st minute.

Christian Benteke tried to spark a rally with a score in the 72nd minute for Crystal Palace but his squad could not equalize down the stretch.

The Blues are now in third place in the Premier League standings, behind champions Liverpool and second-place Manchester City. Chelsea will face Sheffield United at 12:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England.