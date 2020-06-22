Chelsea's Christian Pulisic (pictured) scored an equalizer before Olivier Giroud netted the game-winner against Aston Villa Sunday in Birmingham, England. Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

June 22 (UPI) -- United States Men's National Team star Christian Pulisic scored an equalizer to spark Chelsea to a comeback win against Aston Villa in his team's first game in three months due to a coronavirus pandemic suspension.

Pulisic scored in the 60th minute of the 2-1 Premier League triumph Sunday at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

"I'm really glad that I could come in and help the team in any way that I could," Pulisic told reporters. "Luckily I was able to get a goal and also help us get a great result."

The Blues trailed 1-0 at halftime after Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause beat Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 43rd minute. Pulisic came on as a substitute in the 55th minute. It was his first appearance since Jan. 1 due to an adductor injury.

Blues right back Cesar Azpilicueta received a ball on the right flank on Aston Villa's side to setup the equalizer. Azpilicueta took one touch before he fired a beautiful curled cross toward the far post.

The ball fell in and found Pulisic, who stabbed the pass with his left boot and found the net past Aston Villa keeper Orjan Nyland.

"The manager just told me to go on and try and help us win the game," Pulisic said. "There was nothing special or anything in particular, I just wanted to try and use my talents and see what I could do. I'm happy I was able to do that."

Olivier Giroud netted the game-winner about two minutes later. Azpilicueta and several Chelsea players completed a series of short passes at the top of the Aston Villa box at the start of that sequence. Azpilicueta sent a final offering to Giroud while he was about 12 yards from the net.

Giroud brought the ball in before he turned his back to the goal. He then smacked a right-footed shot into the left side of the net as Nyland stood motionless.

The Premier League resumed Wednesday in England. The matches are being held without fans.

"Obviously it's very different, playing without fans in pretty difficult circumstances but I think the team brought a really good energy," Pulisic said. 'I'm just really happy that we were able to come here and get a good result.

"I've been out for a while and it definitely felt nice to be back out on the pitch following my injury. All the guys have been off for a while now, because of the lockdown, but we've been trying to stay as fit as we possibly can do and now we just have to get back into the rhythm of things, as the games come."

Chelsea will battle Manchester City at 3:15 p.m. EDT Thursday at Stamford Bridge in London.