Christian Pulisic scored Chelsea's first goal in a 2-1 win against Manchester City Thursday in London. Pool Photo by Paul Childs/EPA-EFE

June 26 (UPI) -- United States Men's National Team star Christian Pulisic scored a breakaway goal to help Chelsea beat Manchester City in a Premier League clash in London.

Pulisic scored the first goal in the 2-1 victory Thursday at Stamford Bridge. The Blues' win over the second-place Sky Blues helped Liverpool clinch their first Premier League title in 30 years.

Advertisement

"The most important thing was that we got the three points that we desperately needed today," Pulisic told reporters.

"We looked at this game against a big opponent and we wanted to win it. We were at home, obviously in slightly different circumstances, but we're happy that we came out and got a really good result."

Pulisic, 21, found the net in the 36th minute. The Blues defense cleared a ball out of their box and toward midfield to spark the sequence. Pulisic then sprinted out of the box in pursuit of the ball, which had been misplayed by the Sky Blues. Pulisic then snuck in and took possession and raced past midfield with his dribble.

Pulisic outran three defenders before he reached the edge of the box. He then curled a right-footed shot from right to left, sneaking the strike around Sky Blues keeper Ederson for first blood.

Chelsea held the narrow lead through the halftime whistle. Sky Blues midfielder Kevin De Bruyne then equalized in the 55th minute with a beautiful free kick. The Sky Blues star lined up from about 30 yards out on the play. De Bruyne then lifted his attempt over a wall of Chelsea defenders and into the near-post netting.

Both squads had close chances in the second half before Chelsea took their final edge on a 78th-minute penalty kick. Sky Blues defender Fernandinho drew a red card for a handball on the goal line to prompt the penalty.

Blues striker Willian then stepped to the penalty mark with confidence and delivered a strike into the left side of the net as Ederson dove to the right.

Chelsea battles Leicester City in the FA Cup at 11 a.m. EDT Sunday at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. City faces Newcastle in the FA Cup at 1:30 p.m. EDT Sunday at St. James' Park in Newcastle, England.

Pulisic has now scored seven goals this season in the Premier League, the most for any player aged 21 or under.

"I always planned to start him against City because I know what he can bring in these sorts of games," Blues coach Frank Lampard said of Pulisic.

"He brought it and did really well. He's a young player, he's got so much talent, and he needs to keep working. He can get better and better."