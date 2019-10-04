Megan Rapinoe registered two assists in her first game for the United States Women's National Team since the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final in a friendly win against South Korea Thursday in Charlotte, N.C. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The United States Women's National Team beat South Korea as Megan Rapinoe made her first appearance since the World Cup in a soccer friendly in Charlotte, N.C.

Allie Long and Mallory Pugh each scored in the 2-0 victory Thursday at Bank of America Stadium. U.S. women's team manager Jill Ellis became the winningest coach in team history, picking up her 106th career international triumph.

"It's a privilege to coach this team and to get that many opportunities to be with this team," Ellis told reporters. "In terms of games and results, it has been unbelievable."

Rapinoe assisted both scores. She picked up her first helper in first-half stoppage time. The star forward lined up for a free kick in the second minute of stoppage time during the sequence. Rapinoe bent in the attempt, curling the ball toward the far post. Long ran in and volleyed the feed into the left side of the net, beating South Korea keeper Kim Min-jeong.

Rapinoe's second assist came off a corner kick in the 76th minute. Rapinoe sent the cross in from the right corner. The ball dropped right in front of the goal, where Pugh was there to head a shot into the left side of the net.

Alex Morgan, Morgan Brian, Tobin Heath, Ali Krieger, Samantha Mewis and Kelley O'Hara did not play in Thursday's friendly due to injuries. The U.S. women's team wraps up its five-match victory tour with another match against South Korea at 2 p.m. EDT Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Ellis now owns a 106-7-18 record as manager for the U.S. women's team. The U.S. women's team is on a 17-match winning streak.