Carli Lloyd, USA women's national team cruise past Portugal in friendly

Carli Lloyd of Team USA had a goal and an assist in the team's 4-0 victory over Portugal on Thursday. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The United States women's national soccer team rolled to a 4-0 win over Portugal on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia as the squad continues their World Cup victory tour.

Carli Lloyd, a Philadelphia native who has received interest from NFL teams this week, recorded a goal and an assist in front of a hometown crowd of 49,504, a record for an international friendly game for the U.S. women's team.

Tobin Heath, Morgan Brian and Allie Long each had goals for the U.S., which has won 15 straight matches for the first time since 1996. Christen Press added two assists.

Heath opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the match. She finished a cross from Press after a brilliant pass from Julie Ertz to set the play up.

Brian gave the U.S. a 2-0 advantage off Press' corner kick in the 18th minute. It was her first goal since 2016.

Lloyd, 37, bagged the 115th goal of her international career in the 52nd minute. Long finished a cross from Lloyd in the 82nd minute to seal the victory.

The five-city victory tour was arranged after the Americans' World Cup win in France this summer. The USWNT began the domestic tour Aug. 3 in Los Angeles with a 3-0 victory over Ireland.

The U.S. women's squad will continue the tour with a second friendly matchup against Portugal on Sept. 3 in St. Paul, Minn.