Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The K League, a South Korean soccer league, is protesting Cristiano Ronaldo's "no-show" at a preseason friendly that took place last week in Seoul.

The league sent a protest letter to Juventus Tuesday, citing the Portuguese star's contractural obligation to play in the game against K-League All Stars for at least 45 minutes. Juventus replied to the letter by saying Ronaldo's absence was due to muscle fatigue from previous matches.

The K-League responded to Juventus Thursday.

"If Ronaldo was unable to play, it would be a blatant deception to include Ronaldo as a substitute on the start list," the K-League's news release said.

"Also, according to a phone recording between the promoter and an official from Juventus released in the media, everyone from Juventus including Ronaldo himself and the manager [Maurizio] Sarri knew it clearly that Ronaldo was supposed to play. Yet, Juventus has so far avoided responsibility for Ronaldo's no-show without any explanations."

Juventus and the K-League All Stars recorded a 3-3 draw Friday in Seoul. Ronaldo stayed on the bench during the clash.

"Other assertions from Juventus are also filled with untruth and deception," the K-League release said. "In fact, K-League never requested for the change of match-day schedule from 27th July to the 26th; we rather sticked firmly to the match to be played on 26th July from the initial stage as 'K-League 2' matches were due for the 27th."

"Once again, we would like to reiterate that we had no intention at all to have the match against Juventus by neglecting or changing predetermined 'K-League 2' league schedule; and it was rather Juventus that wanted to have the match on 26th July."

The K-League refuted Juventus' claim it took nearly two hours to exit the airport and possible traffic congestion.

The K-League urged Juventus to offer a "sincere apology and explain the reason for Ronaldo's no-show."

Juventus battles Atletico Madrid in an International Champions Cup friendly at 12:06 p.m. EDT Saturday, Aug. 10 at Friends Arena in Solina, Sweden.