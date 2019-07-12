Barcelona signs teen soccer phenom Louie Barry

July 12 (UPI) -- FC Barcelona has signed 16-year-old soccer phenom Louie Barry to a three-year contract.

The La Liga power announced the signing Thursday. Barry had played at West Bromwich Albion since the age of six.

Barcelona signed Barry despite heavy interest from Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. The striker had seven goals in nine games for England's U16 team. He will play for Barca's U19 squad next season.

"Barry, born in Birmingham, has dual English and Northern Irish nationality and is considered one of the best young players in English football," Barcelona said in a news release.

"He's signed for three seasons and has passed the relevant medical tests. Silvio Elías and José Mari Bakero were present at the signing of the contract."

Barry also drew interest from Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Juventus.