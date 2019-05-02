U.S. Soccer announces 2019 Women's World Cup roster

United States Women's National Team star Carli Lloyd will make her fourth World Cup appearance in June at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- The United State's Women's National Team has announced its 23-player roster for the 2019 FIFA World Cup.

Jill Ellis will coach the squad against Thailand in its opening game in Group F of the 2019 World Cup on June 11 in Reims, France.

Superstar staples Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe are included on the roster. The roster also includes 11 first-time participants. USWNT defenders Ali Krieger, Kelley O'Hara and Becky Sauerbrunn join Heath, Morgan and Rapinoe in appearing in their third World Cup.

Lloyd -- who will captain the team with Morgan and Rapinoe -- is appearing in her fourth World Cup. She was the Golden Ball winner during the USWNT's 2015 World Cup victory. Lloyd joins 11 other players who were on the championship squad. The 36-year-old is the oldest player on the roster.

USWNT stars Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan and Mallory Pugh will make their World Cup debuts.

The roster also includes defenders Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson and Emily Sonnett, midfielders Rose Lavelle, Morgan Brian, Julie Ertz, Allie Long and Sam Mewis, forwards Christen Press and Jessica McDonald and goalkeepers Adrianna Franch, Alyssa Naeher and Ashlynn Harris.

"Selecting a World Cup team is a long process, and I want to thank the players -- the ones that made the final team and the ones that didn't -- for all of their hard work over the past two and a half years," Ellis said in a news release.

"They all pushed each other in every training session and every game and challenged the coaches to make some tough decisions. These 23 players have been through adversity and success, and it's a group that has the talent, confidence, experience and desire to help us win the World Cup."

The 2019 Women's World Cup final will be July 7 in Lyon.