Alex Morgan now has two scores this season for the USWNT. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- United States Women's National Team soccer star Alex Morgan netted her 100th career international goal in a 5-3 win against Australia.

The score was first blood of the friendly played Thursday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo. The score came in the 14th minute.

Left back Crystal Dunn had the ball behind midfield at the start of the sequence. She booted a long pass ahead for Morgan on the left flank. Morgan gauged the feed as it bounced near her boot. She waited for a defender to fall away from the play before dribbling into the box.

Morgan turned around another defender before taking a shot at the edge of the box. She struck the 18-yarder and slid into the box as the shot went into the far-post netting.

Morgan was then mobbed by her teammates. She is now tied with Tiffeny Milbrett for sixth place on the USWNT's all-time scoring list. Morgan's former teammate Abby Wambach leads that list with 184 career scores.

The USWNT let in an equalizer from Australia's Lisa De Vanna in the 29th minute, to make the score 1-1 at halftime.

Caitlin Foord put Australia ahead 2-1 with a score in the 47th minute, before Tobin Heath gave the USWNT an equalizer in the 53rd minute. Megan Rapinoe gave the USWNT a 3-2 edge in the 60th minute. Mallory Pugh added some insurance seven minutes later.

RELATED Alex Morgan helps USWNT finish undefeated in 2018

Samantha Kerr made the score 4-3 when she added another Australian tally in the 81st minute, before Pugh iced the score with another goal in stoppage time.

"Character helps you win championships and we saw a lot of that tonight," USWNT coach Jill Ellis told reporters. "In terms of being ahead, being behind, giving up a late goal, being anxious ... I think that's what you have to have in terms of mental determination."

The USWNT has another friendly against Belgium at 9 p.m. Sunday at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.