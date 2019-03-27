Christian Pulisic scored the only goal for the United States men's national team in a 1-1 draw with Chile Tuesday in Houston. Photo by Robert Taylor/EPA-EFE

March 27 (UPI) -- Christian Pulisic got his first score under new United States Men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter, before leaving with an injury in a 1-1 draw with Chile.

The Borussia Dortmund star drew first blood in the fourth minute of the friendly Tuesday at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston. His scoring sequence began with a long clearance kick from USMNT keeper Ethan Horvath.

The blast went past midfield, where it found the boot of Gyasi Zardes. The USMNT forward brought the ball down softly on his first touch, before turning and flicking a ball forward for Pulisic.

Pulisic chased the ball into the box before using his first touch to chip a shot over Chilean keeper Gabriel Arias.

But the glory wouldn't last long for the USMNT. Oscar Opazo beat Horvath five minutes later with an equalizer for Chile. Pulisic went down with a right quad injury just before the halftime whistle and the score stayed tied down the stretch.

Pulisic, 20, became is the youngest player in USMNT history to reach the 10 goal mark.

The USMNT battles Venezuela in another friendly on June 9 before playing in the Gold Cup.