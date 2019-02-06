Dortmund's Christian Pulisic (C) scored an extra-time go-ahead goal, but it was not enough as his team lost in penalty kicks to Werder Bremen at the DFB Cup on Tuesday in Dortmund, Germany. Photo by Friedmann Vogel/EPA-EFE

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Christian Pulisic darted through the defense before scoring a beautiful nutmeg goal in Borussia Dortmund's' shootout loss to Werder Bremen at the DFB Cup in Germany.

The United States Men's National Team star scored the goal in extra time for his Bundesliga squad in the third round of the tournament on Tuesday at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. Werder and Dortmund had a 1-1 score in regulation, forcing the bonus period. Each team added goals in the frame before Werder won the match on penalty kicks.

Milot Raschica drew first blood for Werder in the 5th minute. Max Kruse sent in a free kick during the sequence and the striker got a piece of it, sending a shot into the right side of the net.

Dortmund's Marco Reus got the equalizer in first-half stoppage time to make the score 1-1 at the half. That score also came via free kick, but in a more direct manner. Reus lined up for the try from about 20 yards out. He smacked the ball into the left side of the net, beating Werder's Jiri Pavlenka.

The squads played a scoreless second half before Pulisic put his squad ahead in the 105th minute. Paco Alacer provided the assist during that sequence.

Pulisic seized control of the ball near midfield. He weaved his dribble between several defenders before scorching down the pitch. He poked a pass to his right, finding Alacer just outside the box. Alacer then placed a precise short pass back to his teammate, completing the give-and-go.

Pulisic finished off his run by sniping a shot through the legs of Pavlenka.

But Werder again notched an equalizer. Claudio Pizarro showed off his velvet touch during that sequence in the 108th minute. The Peruvian striker lingered in the box with his back to the goal before receiving a pass from Kruse. He used his first touch to softly bring the ball down before turning and slicing a shot through a narrow lane and into the net.

Achraf Hakimi put Dortmund ahead 3-2 in the 113th minute, but Martin Harnik netted yet another equalizer to send the game to penalties.

Werder won the shootout 4-2, as Alacer and Maximilian Philipp each had unsuccessful tries for Dortmund.

RELATED Christian Pulisic scores accidental beauty in Borussia Dortmund victory

"It was no surprise that it was going to be a difficult match against Werder Bremen," Dortmund manager Lucien Favre told the team website. "After Bremen took an early lead, we controlled the game. They played very compactly. It was difficult to find the gaps."

"We played with patience and the equalizer at 1-1 before the break was deserved," Favre added. "Bremen were always dangerous. The goal we conceded at 3-3 was a little unnecessary but that's all part of sport -- as are illnesses for our players in February."

Pulisic and Dortmund battle Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Signal Iduna Park.