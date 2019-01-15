Trending Stories

Tom Brady uses 50 Cent to continue clap-back tour vs. doubters
Homeless man helps Chiefs player get to game, gets big reward
Unranked Syracuse upsets No. 1 Duke in OT
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery takes blame for loss after causing interception
Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley, Darius Leonard earn top rookie awards

Photo Gallery

 
College football national championship: Clemson defeats Alabama

Latest News

Austin FC to join MLS as 27th club, will play in 2021
'El Chapo' paid $100M bribe to former Mexican President Peña Nieto
Rapper Quavo invites Clemson Tigers to celebrate CFP title
Major U.S. stock indexes post gains behind Netflix-led tech rally
Australian Open 2019: Djokovic, Williams sisters advance
 
Back to Article
/