Manchester City's Bernardo Silva nets looping header goal vs. Cardiff City

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Manchester City's Bernardo Silva gave the Sky Blues a 2-0 lead against Cardiff City with a looping header on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales.

The score came in the 35th minute of the Premier League matchup at Cardiff City Stadium. City won with a final score of 5-0. Sergio Aguero gave the Sky Blues the initial lead with a score in the 32nd minute. Silva assisted that score.

Then came the magic for the Portuguese midfielder. Leroy Sane took a corner kick from the right side on the play. The ball came in to midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a short pass. Gundogan fired the ball right back to Sane, who put some shifty moves on a defender before chipping a pass into the box.

Silva bent down and had his back to the goal. He headed the ball backwards, flicking the touch high above the crowed behind him and over the head of Cardiff City keeper Neil Etheridge.

Gundogan went on to added the Sky Blues' third and final score of the half in the 44th minute. Raheem Sterling laid the ball off to Gundogan at the top of the box during that sequence. Gundogan then passed to his left, finding Sane. The German put some moves on the Cardiff City defense, before passing the ball back to Gundogan. He held the ball briefly, before doing a give-and-go with Sterling. Gundogan got the ball back and ripped a one-touch shot into the upper right corner of the net to give Manchester City a 3-0 lead.

Gundogan went on to assist a goal by Riyan Mahrez in the 67th minute before being subbed off two minutes later. Mahrez added another score in the 89th minute for City's final tally.

City faces Oxford United in the Football League Cup at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Kassam Stadium in Oxford, England.