Liverpool beats Leicester City despite terrible error from keeper Alisson

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Liverpool FC on Saturday at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Liverpool managed to beat Leicester City, despite a horrible error from goalie Alisson on Saturday at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino made up for the flaw by netting goals in each half for the Reds in the Premier League triumph.

Mane found the net first for the Reds, drawing first blood in the 10th minute. Andy Robertson took in a short pass from Mohamed Salah down the left flank at the start of that play. He then dribbled into the box, before sliding a pass into the box for the Senegalese striker. Mane brought the ball down with his left hip, before blasting a shot into the near post netting past Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Firmino doubled the Reds' lead in the 45th minute. Midfielder James Milner lined up for a corner kick on the right side during that sequence. He sent an out-swinging ball toward the middle of the box before Firmino came running in for a header. The Brazilian's strike slipped into the near post netting, beating Schmeichel for a second time.

Then came the Alisson escapade. The Liverpool defense passed a ball back to Alisson as the Leicester attack threatened. Alisson retreated to the end line to gather the ball, but he didn't send it out immediately. He decided to take a few touches with the ball, before being confronted by Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho. Alisson tried a difficult dribble move with his heel, but it didn't fool Iheanacho, who stuck the keeper and forced him to trip over the ball. Iheanacho raced toward the goal and fired a cross to Rachid Ghezzal, who beat Alisson with the shot before the keeper could get back in the net to defend.

"It was last week when he did what he did and the way everybody spoke about it, it was clear that it would happen one day that we conceded a goal because of that," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said, according to the team website. "But we still want to use it. I have to watch it back but I thought Joe Gomez could have cleared the situation, then Virgil for sure could have cleared it."

"In the end, if Alisson with the first touch puts the ball away, everything is fine. For some reason, he didn't do that, he dribbled and they scored the goal. That's it. I said to him, it's the best game to do it because we still won the game and we ticked that box."

Liverpool battles Tottenham Hotspur at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 15 at Wembley Stadium in London. Leicester City faces Bournemouth at 10 a.m. on Sept. 15 at Dean Court in Bournemouth.