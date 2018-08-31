Champions League Draw: Ronaldo vs. Manchester United, Barca vs. Spurs

Barcelona's Lionel Messi (C) celebrates with teammate Jordi Alba (R) after scoring during the 2017 UEFA Champions League Round of 16, first leg soccer match between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in London. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The 2018 Champions League draw includes matchups between Juventus and Manchester United, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

The draw took place on Thursday in Monaco. Match one of the group stage will be on Sept. 18 and 19. Match two takes place on Oct. 2 and 3. Match three is on Oct. 23 and 24. Match four is on Nov. 6 and 7. Match five will be on Nov. 27 and 28. Match six is on Dec. 11 and 12.

The Champions League quarterfinal draw takes place on March 15, with the first legs on April 9 and 10. The second legs are on April 16 and 17, with the semifinal draw coming on March 15. First leg semifinal matchups are planned for April 30 and May 1. The second leg matches are on May 7 and 8.

Estadio Metropolitano will host the 2018-19 Champions League final on June 1 in Madrid.

2018-19 Champions League Draw

Group A includes: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco and Club Brugge.

Group B includes: Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, PSV Eindhoven and Internazionale Milano

Group C includes: Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Napoli and Crvena zvezda.

Group D includes: Lokomotiv Moskva, Porto, Schalke and Galatasaray.

Group E includes: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Ajax and AEK Athens.

RELATED Cristiano Ronaldo sings in front of teammates for Juventus initiation

Group F includes: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon and Hoffenheim.

Group G includes: Real Madrid, Roma, CSKA Moskva and Viktoria Plzeň.

Group H includes: Juventus, Manchester United, Valencia and Young Boys.

Real Madrid is looking to win its fourth consecutive Champions League title, but first without Ronaldo during that stretch. Barcelona won the league before Real Madrid's recent run of success.

"It's a difficult group," Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said, according to FCBarcelona.com. "It's quite possibly the most difficult group that came out of the draw. Because basically, none of our opponents will give us a breather. All of the games are going to be tough, which is usually the case at the Champions League."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also expects a difficult road in the tournament,

"To be 100 percent honest, it was not that I had a group I wished for or whatever," Klopp said. "I expected a difficult group, we have a difficult group and that's what the Champions League is all about."