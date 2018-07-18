Liverpool agrees to world-record $87M transfer for Roma K Alisson

July 18 (UPI) -- Liverpool has agreed to a transfer for Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Sources told the Guardian and the BBC that the fee is for a world record of more than $87 million. Alisson, 25, began his senior career with Internacional in 2013. He joined Roma in 2016. The Brazilian net minder has appeared in 31 games for Brazil, including at the 2018 World Cup. He had three clean sheets in Russia, helping Brazil advance to the quarterfinal stage. Alisson started all five games at the tournament.

Allisson agreed to a five-year contract at Anfield. The deal is subject to him passing a physical. Alisson flew in a private jet from Rome to England on Wednesday.

Liverpool also agreed to deals for Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri this offseason.

Loris Karius started in goal last season for the Reds. The 25-year-old German has been with the club since 2016. Karius had 10 clean sheets in 19 Premier League appearances this season. He conceded 14 goals. Alisson had 17 clean sheets in 37 games for Roma. He also had a save percentage of 79.6 percent.

Karius struggled in the Champions League for Liverpool, allowing three goals in the finale against Real Madrid on May 26 in Kiev, Ukraine. He allowed one goal by throwing a pass toward Madrid's Karim Benzema, resulting in an easy score. He allowed the third score of the game after letting the ball deflect off of his hands and into the net.

Doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital later confirmed that Karius sustained a concussion during the match.

Karius was offered a one-year contract in May from Serie C club Rimini FC. He has three years remaining on his contract with Liverpool.