Australian national soccer team player Daniel Arzani performs during his team's training session on June 15 in Kazan, Russia. Photo by Diego Azubel/EPA-EFE

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Manchester City has acquired Australian phenom Daniel Arzani from Melbourne City.

The 19-year-old joined Melbourne City in 2016 and was the youngest player at the 2018 World Cup. Manchester City and Melbourne City announced the transfer on Thursday.

Sources told Sky Sports and the BBC that Arzani is expected to join Celtic on a two-year loan following the move to City.

"In a short period of time, Daniel has developed into one of Australia's brightest young stars and has demonstrated the drive and raw talent required for success at the highest level," Manchester City managing director of global football Brian Marwood said in a release from the club.

Arzani began his senior career in 2014 with FFA CoE. He has one goal in five international appearances for Australia.

"Having the chance to train and play in Europe is a dream come true and a challenge I'm confident will only help me improve as a player," Arzani said, according to the Melbourne City website.

"Melbourne City has a unique position in Australia with a clear pathway for young, ambitious players to first challenge themselves against Australia's best, and then progress to Europe to play against the world's best."

City battles Arsenal to open its Premier League slate at 11 a.m. Sunday. Celtic faces Hearts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.