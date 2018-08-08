Real Madrid acquires Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois of Belgium celebrates his side's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup third place play-off match on July 14 at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Chelsea has agreed to send goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid in a transfer.

The clubs announced the deal on Wednesday. Courtois, 26, began his senior career in 2009 with Genk. He joined the Blues in 2011. He also went on loan to Atletico Madrid from 2011 to 2014.

Sources told the BBC and Sky Sports that Madrid plans to present Courtois with a six-year contract.

Courtois' transfer is subject to passing a physical and his agreement to personal terms. The Blues also acquired Mateo Kovacic on a season-long loan. Courtois won the Golden Glove at the 2018 World Cup, leading Belgium into the semifinals.

"Thibaut Courtois is now a new Real Madrid player," Madrid said in a news release. "The Golden Glove from the last World Cup signs for the Champions League champions after his impressive performance in Russia. His saves were decisive as Belgium finished in a historical third position which saw him chosen as the best goalkeeper of the tournament."

Chelsea acquired Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga as Courtois' replacement. Arrizabalaaga signed a seven year pact with the Blues. Courtois will have his physical on Thursday.

"Hala Madrid," the goalkeeper tweeted Wednesday.

Madrid battles Atletico Madrid at 3 p.m. on Aug. 15. Chelsea plays Huddersfield at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Premier League action.