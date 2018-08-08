Gareth Bale assists Marco Asensio with bending pass in Real Madrid win vs. AS Roma

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid celebrates his goal with Marco Asensio in the first half against the Roma on Tuesday in the International Champions Cup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Real Madrid star Gareth Bale sent a ridiculous outside-of-the-boot pass to Marco Asensio in a 2-1 win against AS Roma at the International Champions Cup.

The score came in the second minute of the match Tuesday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Bale cruised up the right flank during the sequence. He passed midfield and decided to use the outside of his left boot to split several defenders. The ball landed directly in front of the running Asensio, who booted a left-footed shot past Roma keeper Robin Olsen.

Bale got in the scoring column 13 minutes later. He received a long ball from Dani Carvajal on that play in the 14th minute. Bale cut to the inside of a defender, before going to his left. He then shot back to his right, finding the near post netting and beating Olsen for a 2-0 lead.

Madrid went into the halftime whistle with a 2-0 lead. Kevin Strootman scored for Roma in the 83rd minute.

RELATED Manchester United trying to pry Jerome Boateng from Bayern Munich

Bale and Asensio combined for a lovely opener for Madrid against Roma pic.twitter.com/bDBPVUmTlI — Goal (@goal) August 8, 2018

That goal came after Patrik Schick flicked on a throw in into the center of the box. Strootman finished the shot with a right-footed blast past Madrid net minder Keylor Navas.

Madrid battles Atletico Madrid at noon on Aug. 15 in the UEFA Super Cup final. Roma takes on Torino at 9 a.m. on Aug. 19 in Turin, Italy.