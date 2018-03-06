Champions League: Liverpool beats Porto 5-0 in aggregate

March 6 (UPI) -- Liverpool did not need a score or a victory to advance past FC Porto in the second leg of its round of 16 Champions League match Tuesday at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

The Reds left their home pitch with a 0-0 draw against the Dragons. Liverpool advances to the quarterfinal round after winning the first leg of the Champions League matchup 5-0 on Valentines Day at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.

The eruption of scores in the first leg was matched by tight defense from both squads on Tuesday.

One of the Reds' best chances came in the 18th minute when German midfielder Emre Can passed off to Joe Gomez, who crossed to his left to Sadio Mane. The Reds' skilled striker attempted to volley a shot into the net. But the try sailed over the goal.

Mane had another shot to get a score in the 31st minute when James Milner fired in a pass. Mane tapped around a defender, but hit the far post with his shot.

Milner sent in a free kick into the box in the 35th minute. The ball found defender Dejan Lovren, who headed a shot over the net.

Porto put just one shot on target during the draw, while Liverpool placed five attempts on target. The quarterfinal draw is set for Friday, March 16 in Nyon, Switzerland.

"The maximum result you can reach and achieve is the next round and we did that in quite a comfortable way," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters after the match. "I don't think that could have been expected. I'm really happy about that. It's a big challenge for us to be honest. The preparation is different...all of the games of course. I think the boys did really well. We showed fantastic attitude."

Real Madrid is the only other team to have advanced so far into the Champions League's quarterfinal round. The La Liga squad edged Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday 2-1 at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.