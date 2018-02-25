Liverpool's Firmino scores without looking at goal

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Forward Roberto Firmino scored a goal without looking at the net in Liverpool's 4-1 win against West Ham.

It was the Reds' third goal in Saturday's Premier League victory at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool jumped out to a lead in the 29th minute, when German midfielder Emre Can beat Spanish keeper Adrian with a header off of a corner kick. The Reds went into the half with the 1-0 edge before forward Mohamed Salah increased the home team's advantage.

Salah took a feed into the box from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after the break. He then booted in a grounder with his left foot, sneaking the shot into the far post netting.

Firmino really showed off during the Reds' next score in the 57th minute. He took a long pass from midfield to start the sequence. Adrian left his mark and tried to get the ball from Firmino's foot. But the forward tapped the ball around the keeper.

With an open net in front, Firmino turned on the showmanship. He took a dribble and then looked away from the goal, while striking a shot into the net.

West Ham finally got on the scoreboard in the 59th minute. Midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate stole the ball from the Reds and started the break. He fired a pass up to Michail Antonio, who placed a shot perfectly into the far post netting.

Sadio Mane capped off the Liverpool victory in the 77th minute. Defender Andy Robertson ran down the left flank before receiving a pass from Firmino. Robertson met the pass with a one-touch feed in front of the net. Mane finished it off by touching it past Adrian for a 4-1 advantage.

"I am really happy with the complete performance, all the individual performances were really, really good today," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after the match, according to LFCTV.

"When we had problems in one or two moments, we had comebacks in the game and then didn't suffer or whatever. It was just a good game and we were really difficult to play today, I would say. We scored fantastic goals and created a lot more chances and that's against a David Moyes team - really good organized, in a good moment in the league, good quality, individual quality. So today I have nothing to criticize, to be honest.

Liverpool hosts Newcastle at 12:30 p.m. on March 3 at Anfield in another Premier League matchup.