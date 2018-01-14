Liverpool snaps Manchester City's unbeaten streak in 7-goal bout

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Liverpool scored three goals in nine minutes to beat Manchester City 4-3 Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

The Reds got the second half scores from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah from the 59th minute through the 68th minute to take control of the Premier League skirmish.

Liverpool took a 1-0 lead on a goal from midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the ninth minute. Oxlade-Chamerlain dribbled into the right side of the box before ripping a shot from about 22 yards out. His screamer went into the far post netting, past a diving Ederson Moraes.

"I managed to win the ball back. I drove through and there was a little gap that opened up. The manager keeps telling me to shoot so I gave it a go - and luckily it went in," Oxlade-Chamberlain told Sky Sports in his postgame comments.

City evened it up in the 40th minute, getting a goal from Leroy Sane. The German midfielder coasted into the Reds' box, before going into the near post. He struck the ball with his left boot, beating Liverpool keeper Loris Karius.

The 1-1 tie at the half gave the impression that the game could be low scoring.

But the second half proved to be a shootout.

Firmino's score came on a beautiful chip after receiving a through ball into the box. He bodied a City defender, before lofting a strike into the far post to give the Reds a 2-1 advantage. Mane hit a rocket in the 61st minute, going upper 90 into the near post for a 3-1 edge.

Salah made it 4-1 in the 68th minute. The forward launched a shot from nearly 40 yards after a City giveaway for that score.

City manufactured a late comeback, getting goals from Bernardo Silva and İlkay Gündoğan, but it was not enough to prolong the squad's 22-match unbeaten streak.

Liverpool currently ranks No. 3 in the Premier League, behind City and Manchester United.

"I think we did a good a performance, in the second half we did really good," City manager Pep Guardiola said in his postgame comments. "But after the second goal they scored a quick third an fourth and then it was hard to recover from there."

"I have always been saying that the Premier League is not done and there are still a lot of difficult games to play and we have to be focused on the next one and the next one after that."