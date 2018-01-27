Jesse Lingard takes on 5 defenders, still scores for Manchester United

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard took on five defenders for a goal in a win against Yeovil Town.

The Red Devils took a 4-0 victory away from Huish Park in Yeovil, Englnad. Lingard's brilliant strike occurred in the 89th minute.

Manchester United earned a 1-0 lead in the first half when Marcus Rashford put away a goal in the 41st minute. Newcomer Alexis Sanchez was palying in his first game for the squad and showed well in the first stanza. He dribbled down the pitch late in the half before finding Rashford inside the box. Rashford dribbled into a cast of defenders, initially losing the ball. He recollected it in front of the net and fired it in for United's first score.

Sanchez struck again in the 61st minute. He dribbled down the middle of the pitch before firing off a pass to his left for Ander Herrera, who ripped a goal into the far post.

Lingard's score was United's third of the match. He took a throw-in from the right side from defender Matteo Darmian. Lingard was immediately met by a crew of defenders. He continued his dribble into the box, turning around the opposition, before ripping a shot into the far post.

Romelu Lukaku netted the final score in the Red Devils' route, tapping in a volley from about six yards out.

"I think it was a professional performance," United manager Jose Mourinho said, according to the team website.

"They had the experience a couple of years ago where the team also came here and some of the players had the experience and they knew it would be difficult until we scored the first goal. And if they scored before us, the situation may have been more difficult. The first half was difficult, they were very well organized, they knew what they wanted to do on the pitch. I was listening to their manager and what he was telling his players what to do, the team was really well organized, but we were professional and then in the second half, winning 1-0 we found the spaces that we didn't have in the first half. The second goal came and game over."

Jesse Lingard adds a third late as Man United wrap up this 4th Round FA Cup win. https://t.co/82VuJiOKjA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 26, 2018

Lingard now has 12 goals on the season.