Manchester United extend manager Jose Mourinho

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Manchester United has signed manager Jose Mourinho to a contract extension.

The move keeps Mourinho at United until at least 2020 and includes an option for another year. The Premier League power announced the contract extension on Thursday.

"I am really honored and proud to be Manchester United manager," Mourinho said in a release from the club. "I would like to say a big thank you to the owners and to Mr. Woodward for the recognition of my hard work and dedication. I am delighted they feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future."

"We have set very high standards - winning three trophies in one season - but those are the standards I expect my teams to aim for. We are creating the conditions for a brilliant and successful future for Manchester United."

The 54-year-old joined United in 2016 after coaching Chelsea from 2013 to 2015. He had previous stops as an assistant at Porto, Barcelona and Benfica, before coaching Benfica, Uniao de Leiria, Porto, Internazionale and Real Madrid.

"My thanks, of course, go to my staff and to my players; without their empathy and friendship this wouldn't be possible," Mourinho said. "I love my players and it is a pleasure to know that we are going to be together for at least the next three years."

"And I cannot finish without thanking the fans for their support and for making me feel at home so quickly. I repeat, to be Manchester United manager is an honor every day and I am really happy."