Phil Neville announced as coach for England women's national team

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Phil Neville was named the new manager for the England women's national team on Tuesday.

His contract with the Lionesses runs until 2021. Neville previously coached at Manchester United, Valencia and England's Under-21 squad.

England fired former women's team manager Mark Sampson in September.

"I am honored to be given the chance to lead England," Neville said in a news release from the Football Association.

"With the new coaching team we are putting in place, we can help the players build on their great progress in recent years. This squad is on the verge of something special and I believe I can lead them to the next level."

Neville's first match as boss will be on March 1 against France. His first home match is on April 6 against Wales in a World Cup qualifier at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton.

The first words from our new gaffer. We can’t wait to get started 👊 pic.twitter.com/JtIdZH3VqF — Lionesses (@Lionesses) January 23, 2018

Neville, 41, won six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the UEFA Champions League during his playing career. He had 59 caps for England. Neville spent his Premier League tenure with Manchester United and Everton.

The Lionesses' new manager deleted his Twitter account on Tuesday, after tweeting about his new gig.

"Extremely proud and honored to be the head coach of the @Lionesses and Im unbelievably excited about the challenges ahead!!" He wrote.

Mo Marley - who was serving as the interim manager for the Lionesses - will return to her role leading England Women's developmental teams.