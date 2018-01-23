Kevin De Bruyne signs six-year contract with Manchester City

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Manchester City has signed midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to a six-year contract extension.

The Premier League club announced the contract on Monday. De Bruyne, 26, is now tied with the club until 2023.

"I am really happy to have signed this new deal," De Bruyne told ManCity.com.

De Bruyne joined City from Wolfsburg in 2015. He has 31 goals in 122 appearances for City. His 38 assists are the most in the Premier League during that time.

De Bruyne has eight goals and 13 assists in 32 matches this season.

"As I've said previously, my intention has always been to stay here at City, where I've felt at home from day one," De Bruyne told CityTV.

"Not only are we winning -- we are playing great football. It's a pleasure to be a part of and I'm really excited about what we can achieve in the coming years."

De Bruyne won the Capital One Cup and reached the Champions League semi-finals in his first season with City. Last year he scored seven goals and had 23 assists.

He joins Fernandinho, David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi as City's latest players to sign new deals.