Report: Aubameyang agrees to personal terms with Arsenal

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have agreed on personal terms, according to a report.

The 28-year-old was not in Dortmund's lineup on Sunday during a 0-0 draw against Wolfsburg at Westfalenstadion in Dortmund, Germany.

Dortmund said the decision was a disciplinary action.

"He [was] not in the squad because yesterday he was absent at a very important team meeting - all the boys took part, even those who were injured," Dortumund coach Peter Stöger told Sky, according to the team website. "As a result, I currently have the opinion, that it is not so important to him that he is not so focused. Then I think, you have to draw conclusions. He was still a little surprised; He did not quite feel that way. We were able to talk through this today, but for us it is still a clear story."

"The meeting was clearly communicated. If he does not want to be there, then someone else who is focused on the important task plays. He briefly hinted that he forgot, but we all know that's not the case."

The Mirror first reported Aubameyang's agreement with Arsenal.

Sources told ESPN FC that Arsenal have held talks with Aubameyang, but are waiting for Alexis Sanchez's spot to be settled before making a deal.

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly "close" to an agreement to send Sanchez to Old Trafford. The Premier League power has reportedly offered a bid in the region of $34.1 million for the player. While reports have suggested Sanchez's eventually landing with United, Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho hinted that the Chilean striker still has a chance to stay put. He has also been linked to Chelsea, but Blues manager Antonio Conte told reporters Tuesday he did not know of his club's involvement to secure the striker.

"I am not confident, but also not unconfident," Mourinho told reporters, according to the United website. "Just relaxed and we have the feeling that he is an Arsenal player. We have the feeling that he can stay there. But also the feeling that he can move and if he moves, I think we have a chance. But, I think most probably, a player like him has other big clubs interested. Who knows? I think him, Mr. Wenger and Mr. Gazidis [Arsenal's chief executive], I think they know really what is going to happen."

"I have no idea to be honest. Today I was completely separate from all of that. I was focused on my match and not worried about anything else other than the match. I'm not going to speak about hypothetical situations, he is an Arsenal player and he can be an Arsenal player. But I feel I shouldn't speak about him because he is an Arsenal player."

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's agent told Sky Sports Tuesday that United's move for Sanchez will only go though if Mkhitaryan agrees to terms with the Gunners. Mkhitaryan is a midfielder for United. Sources told Sky Sports that the deal involving Sanchez and Mkhitaryan would be a straight swap with no fee.

A source close to Mkhitaryan told the BBC that there is no agreement in place for him to join Arsenal in exchange for Sanchez. BBC also reported that Sanchez has agreed to personal terms with United.

Aubameyang has 13 goals in 15 Bundelsiga contests this season. Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang are former Dortmund teammates.