Arsenal manager Wenger called referee a 'disgrace' to get 3-game ban

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger received his three-game touchline ban after confronting a referee following the Gunners' New Year's Eve game.

The Football Association released the written reasons for the ban Tuesday. Arsenal tied West Brom 1-1 on New Year's Eve in the Premier League matchup at the Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England.

Jay Rodriguez scored for West Brom in the 89th minute of the match, after officials called a handball on Arsenal defender Calum Chambers, resulting in a penalty kick.

The report stated that Wenger later went to the referees' changing room and called Mike Dean "a disgrace." The FA set a letter to Wenger on Jan. 2, charging him with misconduct for a breach of FA rules.

"As we've entered the dressing room after the game Mr Wenger stood behind us in the doorway and told the West Brom steward to 'let him in,'" Dean stated in the FA's report.

"He was very aggressive leaning towards me, pointing aggressively at me saying 'you're not honest' on numerous occasions. I replied 'so you're calling me a cheat.' He replied 'I maintain what I say, you're not honest.' He then said 'you've done this to us many times before, you're supposed to be professional, you're a disgrace.' He was then ushered out of the room by the West Brom safety officer."

Assistant officials Simon Long an, Ian Hussin and Christopher Kavanagh corroborated Dean's account of the sequence in their statements to the FA.

Wenger did not request a personal hearing. He was also fined more than $55,000 for the infraction.