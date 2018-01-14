Arsenal leaves Alexis Sanchez at home amid United transfer rumors

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez was left at home for Arsenal's 2-1 loss against Bournemouth.

Gunners manager Arsene Wenger said he made the move Sunday because of the uncertainly surrounding when Sanchez could be transferred.

"He's a bit on standby, he could move out or not," Wenger said. "I don't know really how the situation goes now. That's why it was very difficult for him. He's in a mode where he doesn't know what's happening to him. That's why I decided to leave him out, because he could have moved today, or not. I didn't want to come down with him here travelling away from the team."

Sanchez, 29, reaches the end of his contract this summer. He has been linked to Manchester City and Manchester United. Sources told the Guardian that United offered Arsenal a bid in the region of $34.1 million for Sanchez. City previously offered $27.3 million for the player during the January transfer window, according to reports. Sky Sports reported Friday that United was "close" to a deal with the Chilean star.

Wenger also said the team can't let players go without strengthening the squad. He also made it known that it was not Alexis who decided not to play.

"No, I didn't say that," Wenger said. "Alexis would have played, but it's a difficult period for him. He has always been committed until now, but he could have moved yesterday, today or not at all. It will be decided in the next 48 hours, it was a bit different for him because he was on standby a little bit, that's why I decided not to do it. He did not refuse to play."

The transfer window closes on Jan. 31.