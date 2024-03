1 of 3 | Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is now under contract with the Cleveland Browns through 2027. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns signed recently acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday. Sources told NFL Network, Cleveland.com and ESPN that the deal is worth up to $58 million and includes $41 million in guarantees. The Browns acquired Jeudy earlier this month in a trade with the Denver Broncos. Advertisement

"Thank you, Jesus, for everything you've done for me and my family," Jeudy wrote Tuesday on X.

Jeudy, 24, was the No. 15 overall pick by the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Alabama star totaled 54 catches for 758 yards and two touchdowns over 16 games last season. He logged 211 catches for 3,053 yards and 11 scores through his first 57 appearances.

The Broncos exercised the fifth-year option on Jeudy's rookie contract in May. He is now signed through 2027. Jeudy is expected to join Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and tight end David Njoku as quarterback Deshaun Watson's top targets next season.