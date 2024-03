Veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) spent the last three seasons with the New England Patriots. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals made an effort to better protect quarterback Joe Burrow on Tuesday, signing veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown to a one-year contract. He is expected to replace right tackle Jonah Williams, who left the team in free agency, starting opposite left tackle Orlando Brown in a revamped Bengals protection plan. Advertisement

"I'll be able to plug-and-play on the right side," Brown said, according to Bengals.com. "It's a no-brainer to be here with this group and to be able to play next to a great guard like Alex Cappa."

The Bengals' newcomer, listed at 6-foot-8, 370 pounds, and Orlando Brown is set to join guards Cordell Volson and Alex Cappa and center Ted Karras on the Bengals offensive line.

Brown was the No. 11-rated tackle in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Orlando Brown was rated No. 45, while Williams was No. 59.

Brown, 30, entered the league as a seventh-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He joined the New England Patriots in a 2018 trade.

Advertisement

Brown signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019 and went on to make his lone Pro Bowl that season. The Raiders traded Brown back to the Patriots in 2021.

He appeared in 100 games through his first nine seasons in the NFL. Brown appeared in 11 games last season for the Patriots.