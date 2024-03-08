Trending
March 8, 2024 / 10:26 AM

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers hints at playing up to four more years

By Alex Butler
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he hopes to potentially play into his mid-40s. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he hopes to potentially play into his mid-40s. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who contemplated retirement in previous off-seasons, now says he wants to play for up to four more years.

Rodgers made the comment during a recent appearance on the Look Into It podcast. The four-time NFL MVP, who missed 16 games last season because of an Achilles injury, is expected to be ready for training camp ahead of the 2024 campaign.

"I got back on the practice field late in the season and couldn't get to a top speed sprinting, but really been in a good place rehab-wise, from the start, and feeling really good," Rodgers said.

"You know, I'm hopeful I can play two or three or four more years, but you need to have some good fortune in there too."

Rodgers, who was injured in Week 1 of last season, said last month on The Joe Rogan Experience that he can now do "everything except sprint at a top speed."

"I really attacked the rehab the first few months and kinda wanted to go as hard as I could for two months to see where I was at, and also see where the team was at, because my goal was to come back," Rodgers said of the 2023-24 season. "Nobody has come back really quick from that injury."

Rodgers said he aimed to return to the field by December, but ultimately did not play again after weighing the progress of his rehabilitation and the Jets' postseason chances.

The 40-year-old quarterback signed a three-year, $112 million restructured contract with the Jets in July. He said earlier this week on the Keep Hammering Collective podcast that the Jets need to add players on the offensive line and potentially a wide receiver, but he likes their chances to compete for a title in 2024-25.

"I've gotta stay healthy and beat back Father Time a few more years," Rodgers said. "But I like our chances. I like our guys. I like our coaching staff. We've just go to put it all together."

