NFL
Sept. 14, 2023 / 8:01 AM

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers vows to 'rise again' after injury, coach expects 2024 return

By Alex Butler
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh (L) said quarterback Aaron Rodgers will undergo surgery to repair the torn Achilles tendon in his left leg. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh (L) said quarterback Aaron Rodgers will undergo surgery to repair the torn Achilles tendon in his left leg. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he is heartbroken, but hinted at plans to return in 2024, vowing to "rise again" after sustaining a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 1 of the NFL campaign.

Rodgers made his first public comments on the injury Wednesday night on Instagram.

"Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, direct messaged, connected through a friend, etc," Rodgers wrote. "It has meant a ton to me, and I'll try and get back to all of you soon. I'm completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process [Wednesday].

"The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0."

Rodgers was injured after just 75 seconds of game time during his Jets debut, a win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday in East Rutherford, N.J. An MRI on Tuesday morning confirmed that he tore the ligament in his left leg.

The Jets did not say when Rodgers would undergo surgery on the injury. Rodgers was involved in medical consultations Wednesday to determine his best course of action.
"I feel more for Aaron than anyone," Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters Tuesday. "He has invested so much into this organization. So much into this journey he has embarked on. ... I have a lot of emotions for him."

Saleh committed to former backup Zack Wilson as the team's starting quarterback for the rest of the season. He also said the team "will look at everything," when asked if the Jets will consider signing a veteran free agent or trading for another quarterback.

Tim Boyle will be activated from the practice squad to serve as a backup.

Rodgers, 39, initially signed a 3-year, $112.5 million contract with the Jets in July. The deal included $75 million in guarantees. He then restructured that deal in August as a 2-year, $75 million pact, which saved the team $35 million over the next two seasons.

Rodgers' deal includes an option year in 2025.

Saleh said Wednesday that he "would be shocked" if Rodgers, who considered retirement last off-season, didn't return to the team in 2024.

Wilson completed 14 of 21 passes for 140 yards, one score and an interception in Week 1. He will lead the Jets against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"I don't know if there is anything to say [to the team]," Saleh said. "It sounds cliche, but it's next man up. Nobody cares if you've lost a player.

"At the end of the day, Sunday is coming. We've got to put our best foot forward and do everything we can to put ourselves in position to be successful. That's the harsh part of the business. I think guys understand that."

The Cowboys are 9.5-point favorites to beat the Jets in Week 2.

