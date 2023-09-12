Jets fear QB Aaron Rodgers tore Achilles

1 of 5 | New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (R) went 0 for 1 before sustaining an Achilles injury against the Buffalo Bills on Monday in East Rutherford, N.J. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The New York Jets earned a dramatic triumph over the Buffalo Bills, but likely suffered their biggest loss of the season the same night, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers exiting early with a potential season-ending injury. Rodgers sustained the injury in the first quarter of the 22-16 victory Monday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters that the team expects to confirm this week that Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon. That injury would end his season after just one game. Advertisement

"Concerned with his Achilles," Saleh said at his postgame news conference. "The MRI is probably going to confirm what we think is already going to happen...It's not good."

Saleh said Zack Wilson, who filled in for Rodgers on Monday, will be the Jets' starter for the rest of the season if he does not return.

Advertisement

Wilson completed 14 of 21 passes for 140 yards, a touchdown and an interception against the Bills.

The Bills punted on the game's opening drive. Running back Breece Hall took off for a 26-yard gain on the Jets' first offensive snap of the regular season. Rodgers then threw an incomplete pass. The Bills were called for holding on the next play, giving the Jets a 1st-and-10 from the 43-yard line.

Rodgers took the next snap out of the shotgun formation. Bills defender Leonard Floyd came flying around the left edge.

Rodgers spun to his left, attempting to elude the defensive end. Floyd managed to hang on, bringing him down for a sack. Rodgers' left leg bent awkwardly as he was slammed to the ground. He then walked back to the huddle, before falling back to the ground in pain.

Rodgers was loaded onto a cart and taken into the tunnel from an MRI. The Jets said that scan led to a negative result for broken bones.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass added the first points to the scoreboard with a 40-yard field goal with 3:09 remaining in the quarter. Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein tied the game with a 26-yard attempt less than five minutes into the second quarter.

Advertisement

Bills quarterback Josh Allen went on to lead an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. He ended that possession with a 5-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Bass made a 34-yard field goal about 4:30 later to give the Bills a 13-3 lead at halftime. The Jets opened the second half with a 12-play, 50-yard drive, which ended with a 43-yard Zuerlein field goal.

Wilson helped orchestrate an 8-play, 57-yard drive late in the fourth quarter. He threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson to end that drive, which tied the game.

Allen fumbled on the next drive. Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams recovered that loose ball. The Jets scored about three minutes later with a 30-yard Zuerlein field goal.

Bass tied the score again with a field goal in the final seconds, forcing overtime. The Bills failed to earn a first down on the first possession of the extra period. They they then punted to Jets return Xavier Gipson.

The rookie wide receiver caught the ball at the Jets 35-yard line. He juked to his right, before changing direction and bolting left. Gipson then exploded down the left flank, outrunning the majority of defenders.

Advertisement

He put another move on Bills punter Sam Martin at the 15-yard line and eluded a final group of defenders before he found the end zone for a walk-off score.

Hall totaled a game-high 127 yards on 10 carries for the Jets. Wide receiver Allen Lazard made two catches for a team-high 46 yards.

Diggs totaled a game-high 122 yards on 10 catches for the Bills.

Allen completed 29 of 41 passes for 236 yards and a score. He also threw three interceptions to Jets safety Jordan Whitehead, in addition to his lost fumble.

"I was trying to force the ball," Allen said. "Same place, different day. Mindset wise, I gotta trust in what I see and stick with it, not try to force anything. It's a good defense we played, but you can't play against two guys. Can't play them and us. I played [against] us."

The Jets totaled five sacks in the loss, including two by defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson. The Bills logged three sacks.

Wilson is expected to start in Week 2, when the Jets face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. The Bills will host the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.