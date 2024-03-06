Washington Commanders to sign tight end Zach Ertz

1 of 5 | Former Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders agreed to contract terms with veteran tight end Zack Ertz, a league source confirmed to UPI on Wednesday. Sources told NFL Network, the Washington Post and ESPN that the pact is for one year. Advertisement

Ertz, 33, totaled 27 catches for 187 yards and a score during seven appearances last season for the Arizona Cardinals. He ended up on injured reserve because of a quadriceps injury and was released in November.

He signed with the Detroit Lions less than a month later, but did not see any game action for the NFC North champions.

Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, entered the league as a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2013 NFL Draft.

He won a Super Bowl in 2018 with the Eagles and went on to total a career-high 116 catches and 1,163 yards in 16 starts the next season.

Ertz caught 709 passes for 7,434 yards and 46 scores through his first 151 appearances in the NFL. He joined the Cardinals in a 2021 trade from the Eagles.