NFL
March 6, 2024 / 1:40 PM

Texans, kicker Ka'imi Fairbarin agree to $15.9M extension

By Alex Butler
Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (L) made 27 of 28 field goal attempts last season, with his only miss coming from 51 yards. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (L) made 27 of 28 field goal attempts last season, with his only miss coming from 51 yards. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- The Houston texans agreed to a three-year, $15.9 million contract extension with kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Houston Chronicle about the agreement Wednesday.

Fairbairn made a career-best 96.4% (27 of 28) of his field goal attempts last season. He made 21 of 22 extra-point attempts in 2023-24. His only field goal miss of last season was a 51-yard attempt in a Week 2 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Fairbairn, 30, signed with the Texans in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA. He made 87.1% (175 of 201) of his field goal attempts through his first seven seasons with the AFC South franchise.

Fairbairn also made 41 of 52 field goal attempts from 40 yards or longer. He was 29 of 40 from at least 50 yards through the first 106 games of his NFL career. He made 22 of 22 kicks from 20 to 49 yards last season.

