Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 28, 2024 / 10:54 PM

49ers erase 17-point deficit vs. Lions, advance to Super Bowl LVIII

By Alex Butler
Running back Christian McCaffrey (L) scored two touchdowns in the San Fransisco 49ers' comeback win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC title game Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
1 of 5 | Running back Christian McCaffrey (L) scored two touchdowns in the San Fransisco 49ers' comeback win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC title game Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey scored twice and the San Francisco 49ers completed a feverish rally, overcoming a 17-point deficit to beat the Detroit Lions and advance to Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

The 49ers, who trailed 24-7 at halftime, scored 27-unanswered points in the 34-31 NFC Championship game victory at Levi's Stadium. They will meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11 in Super Bowl LVIII.

Advertisement

"It means the world," McCaffrey, who totaled 132 yards from scrimmage on 24 touches, said on the Fox broadcast. "I'm so pumped up to be a part of this organization. ... I'm just proud to be a 49er.

"We've got one more."

Related

The 49ers, who allowed 148 rushing yards in the first half, held the Lions to just 34 over the final two quarters. They also scored on six second-half possessions.

Advertisement

"We just needed the opportunities," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We played as bad of a first half as we could. ... Our guys got the turnovers and kept it rolling."

The Lions scored points on four of their first five possessions to jump out to their first-half, three-score advantage. They edged the 49ers 18-8 in first downs, 280 to 131 in total yards and by nearly seven minutes in time of possession over the first two quarters.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams started that offensive surge when he ran for a 42-yard touchdown on the fourth play from scrimmage. Running back David Montgomery doubled the Lions lead with a 1-yard run about 11 minutes later. That run ended an 11-play 62-yard drive.

McCaffrey ran for a 2-yard score on the next drive, but that proved to be the 49ers' only score of the first half.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs ended the next possession with a 15-yard score to push the Lions advantage to 21-7. Lions kicker Michael Badgley added a 21-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter for a 17-point lead at halftime.

Advertisement

Kicker Jake Moody ended the first drive of the second half with a 43-yard field goal for the 49ers. The Lions failed to convert a fourth-down conversion on the next drive.

Less than 30 seconds later, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw a deep pass that would provide major momentum for the home team.

The 49ers star stepped up to the 40-yard line and launched that throw toward the end zone. The ball sailed over wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and was nearly intercepted by Kindle Vildor, but the Lions cornerback failed to secure the catch.

The ball then went through Vildor's hands and hit his face mask, bouncing into the air for Aiyuk, who snatched it for a 51-yard circus catch just short of the end zone.

Purdy threw a 6-yard touchdown toss to Aiyuk about seven seconds later to cut the Lions advantage to 24-17. The bad luck continued for the Lions when Gibbs fumbled on the first play of the next drive, giving the ball back to the 49ers.

Advertisement

McCaffrey followed with a 1-yard score with 3:04 remaining in the third quarter, tying the game. The 49ers defense forced a Lions punt on the next drive.

Moody went on to make a 33-yard field goal 5 minutes into the fourth quarter for the 49ers' first lead of the night.

The 49ers defense again stood strong on the resulting possession, stopping another Lions fourth-down conversion attempt. Purdy followed by conducting a 7-play, 70-yard drive to push the 49ers lead to 10 points. Running back Elijah Mitchell ended that drive with a 3-yard scoring run.

The Lions finally scored their first points of the second half with just a 56 seconds remaining in the game. Lions quarterback Jared Goff hit Williams with a 3-yard touchdown toss in the back of the end zone for that score, which cut the deficit to three.

The Lions then failed to recover an onside kick, allowing the 49ers to drain the remaining time off the clock and secure their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Goff completed 25 of 41 passes for 273 yards and a score in the loss. Montgomery logged 113 yards from scrimmage and a score on 17 touches. Williams totaled 67 yards and two scores on just three touches for the Lions.

Deebo Samuel logged 96 yards from scrimmage for the 49ers. Aiyuk hauled in three catches for 68 yards. Purdy completed 20 of 31 passes for 267 yards, one score and an interception. He also ran for 48 yards.

The 49ers and Chiefs will kick off Super Bowl LVIII at 6:30 p.m. EST Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. The game will air on CBS.

Latest Headlines

Travis Kelce, defense lead Chiefs past Ravens into Super Bowl LVIII
NFL // 4 hours ago
Travis Kelce, defense lead Chiefs past Ravens into Super Bowl LVIII
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs used two fourth-quarter turnovers to fend off Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game, advancing to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years Sunday in Baltimore.
Falcons say new coach Morris is 'right leader,' after interviewing Belichick, Vrabel
NFL // 2 days ago
Falcons say new coach Morris is 'right leader,' after interviewing Belichick, Vrabel
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons believe new coach Raheem Morris "is the right leader" of the future, after also interviewing Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel and other experienced candidates for the vacancy, team owner Arthur Blank said.
NFL playoffs: Ravens-Chiefs QBs, Lions-49ers balance mark conference finales
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL playoffs: Ravens-Chiefs QBs, Lions-49ers balance mark conference finales
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson says Sunday's AFC Championship game will be a "heavyweight" clash between his Baltimore Ravens and Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs. The San Francisco 49ers will host the Detroit Lions in the NFC finale.
Panthers expected to hire Bucs' offensive coordinator Dave Canales as new coach
NFL // 3 days ago
Panthers expected to hire Bucs' offensive coordinator Dave Canales as new coach
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers are closing in on a deal to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their new head coach, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Bengals promote Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator
NFL // 3 days ago
Bengals promote Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals promoted Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator to replace Brian Callahan, who left to become the Tennessee Titans' head coach, the Bengals announced Thursday.
Chargers hire Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as new coach
NFL // 4 days ago
Chargers hire Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as new coach
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Jim Harbaugh left the University of Michigan to become the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chargers announced Wednesday night.
Dolphins split with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio
NFL // 4 days ago
Dolphins split with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio
MIAMI, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and the Miami Dolphins mutually agreed to part ways after one season, the team announced Wednesday.
Tennessee Titans hire ex-Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan as head coach
NFL // 4 days ago
Tennessee Titans hire ex-Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan as head coach
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans officially hired former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach, replacing Mike Vrabel, the team announced Wednesday.
NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
NFL // 5 days ago
NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
MIAMI, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's first NFL mock draft of 2024.
Fans console Bills kicker Tyler Bass for playoff miss by funding cat rescue
NFL // 5 days ago
Fans console Bills kicker Tyler Bass for playoff miss by funding cat rescue
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Dollars are flying into an upstate New York cat rescue shelter, as football fans continue to console Tyler Bass after he missed a crucial field goal, which led to the Buffalo Bills' exit from the NFL playoffs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Travis Kelce, defense lead Chiefs past Ravens into Super Bowl LVIII
Travis Kelce, defense lead Chiefs past Ravens into Super Bowl LVIII
Australian Open: Sinner rallies by Medvedev for first Grand Slam win
Australian Open: Sinner rallies by Medvedev for first Grand Slam win
Sabalenka dominates Zheng, repeats as Australian Open women's singles champ
Sabalenka dominates Zheng, repeats as Australian Open women's singles champ
Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin hospitalized after skiing crash in Italy
Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin hospitalized after skiing crash in Italy
NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement