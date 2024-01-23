Breaking News
13 Oscar nominations for 'Oppenheimer'; Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera get nod for 'Barbie'
Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 23, 2024 / 9:55 AM

Fans console Bills kicker Tyler Bass for playoff miss by funding cat rescue

By Alex Butler
Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (2) deleted his social media accounts after he missed a potential game-tying field goal in a playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
1 of 5 | Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (2) deleted his social media accounts after he missed a potential game-tying field goal in a playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Dollars are flying into an upstate New York cat rescue shelter, as football fans continue to console Tyler Bass after he missed a crucial field goal, which led to the Buffalo Bills' exit from the NFL playoffs.

Bass missed the kick wide right with less than 2 minutes remaining in the 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Advertisement

The Bills kicker, a brand ambassador for Ten Lives Club, dropped his chin into his jersey collar and ducked his head in dejection while walking off the field after the loss.

He also deactivated his accounts on X and Instagram immediately after the game, as many Bills fans posted demeaning messages, including one who published footage of himself burning a Bass replica jersey.

Related

Ten Lives Club, a no-kill cat rescue shelter based in Buffalo, issued a statement of support for the Bills kicker Monday night.

"We stand with Tyler Bass," Ten Lives Club wrote on Instagram and Facebook." Don't bully our friend. We just heard the terrible news that Tyler Bass is receiving threats after [Sunday's] game and our phones are ringing off the hook from people who want to donate $22 to Ten Lives Club in Tyler's name.

"Tyler doesn't deserve any of the hate he's receiving. He's an excellent football player and an even better person who took the time to help our organization and rescue cats last year. Leave our friend alone."

Hundreds of donations continued to flow into the nonprofit's Venmo account Monday and Tuesday, including some from Chiefs fans. Many donated $22, a reference to Bass' jersey number (2).

The shelter told WIVB 4 Buffalo that it received more than $25,000 in donations on Monday.

Bass told reporters Sunday night that his teammates have shown him "nothing but love." Bills quarterback Josh Allen also supported Bass with an embrace after the game.

"I hit a good ball, but it didn't work out," Bass told reporters. "I feel terrible. I love this team. This one hurts bad. I gotta do a better job."

Advertisement

Bass, 26, joined the Bills in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He made 82.8% of his field goals during the regular season, but went 2 for 5 (40%) in the postseason. The Bills signed Bass to a four-year, $20.4 million contract extension in April.

"I wish he wouldn't have been put in that situation," Allen said Sunday, when asked about Bass. "You win as a team, you lose as a team. One play doesn't define a game. It doesn't define a season.

"People are going to be out there saying that. We have to be there for him. If we executed a couple plays prior [to the kick], we are probably singing a different tune now."

The 12 highest-paid players in the NFL

Joe Burrow, $55 million
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland on September 10, 2023. Burrow, who makes $55 million a year, signed a 5-year, $275 million contract extension last off-season. He sustained a season-ending wrist injury November 13, 2023, in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
NFL // 6 hours ago
NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
MIAMI, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's first NFL mock draft of 2024.
Detroit Lions to sign tight end Zach Ertz
NFL // 21 hours ago
Detroit Lions to sign tight end Zach Ertz
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions agreed to sign veteran tight end Zach Ertz to their practice squad.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs advance to AFC finale with 'team win' over Bills
NFL // 1 day ago
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs advance to AFC finale with 'team win' over Bills
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes lauded his teammates and defense for propelling a playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills, pushing the Kansas City Chiefs into the AFC Championship game for the sixth-consecutive postseason.
Ohio State to hire Patriots' Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator
NFL // 4 days ago
Ohio State to hire Patriots' Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Ohio State Buckeyes will hire former New England Patriots assistant Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator.
Cowboys to keep coach Mike McCarthy, 'very close' to title, owner says
NFL // 5 days ago
Cowboys to keep coach Mike McCarthy, 'very close' to title, owner says
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Jerry Jones will bring back Mike McCarthy as head coach in 2024, amid rumors he would be fired, and believes the Dallas Cowboys are "very close and capable" of winning a Super Bowl, the longtime team owner said.
NFL playoffs: Ravens, Texans to start divisional round
NFL // 6 days ago
NFL playoffs: Ravens, Texans to start divisional round
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- NFL MVP favorite Lamar Jackson and the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens will host the emerging Houston Texans on Saturday in Baltimore, starting the divisional round of the 2024 NFL postseason.
Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh interview for new jobs as NFL coaching rumors swirl
NFL // 6 days ago
Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh interview for new jobs as NFL coaching rumors swirl
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh were among the latest prominent candidates to be interviewed for NFL head coaching vacancies. Rumors continue to swirl about other potential openings as the playoffs progress.
Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce to retire after 13 seasons
NFL // 1 week ago
Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce to retire after 13 seasons
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce told his teammates he will retire after 13 seasons.
Mayfield, Buccaneers 'completely embraced' underdog role to beat Eagles
NFL // 1 week ago
Mayfield, Buccaneers 'completely embraced' underdog role to beat Eagles
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Quarterback Baker Mayfield said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers "completely embraced" their role as underdogs to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the NFL postseason.
Dolphins to lean on mindset while facing Chiefs in frigid weather
NFL // 1 week ago
Dolphins to lean on mindset while facing Chiefs in frigid weather
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and their teammates plan to lean on a competitive mindset when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in frigid weather Sunday in Kansas City, Mo., Miami Dolphins players and coaches said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
NFL mock draft 2024: Quarterback Caleb Williams might go first to Patriots
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark OK after collision with fan after upset loss
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark OK after collision with fan after upset loss
Detroit Lions to sign tight end Zach Ertz
Detroit Lions to sign tight end Zach Ertz
Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg discloses he has metastatic prostate cancer
Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg discloses he has metastatic prostate cancer
Australian Open: Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic reach semifinals
Australian Open: Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic reach semifinals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement