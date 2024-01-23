Eagles fire offensive coordinator Brian Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni (C) is scheduled to meet with the media Wednesday in Philadelphia. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Brian Johnson was fired as offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, joining several other assistant coaches who won't return as a result of the teams late-season struggles and early playoff exit. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Philadelphia Inquirer about Johnson's dismissal Tuesday morning. The Eagles hired Johnson less than a year ago. The Eagles, who owned the No. 3 offense in the NFL in 2022, ranked No. 8 in yards in 2023. Advertisement

The 2023 Eagles started the season 10-1, scoring at least 21 points in all of those victories. They scored at least 30 points five times during that stretch.

They finished the season with six losses over their final seven games, including a season-ending setback to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round of the NFL postseason.

The Eagles scored less than 20 points in five of those games. They failed to reach 350 yards on six occasions during that span.

Johnson was Eagles quarterbacks coach in 2021 and 2022. He was promoted in the off-season after former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen left to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Earlier this week, sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Inquirer that the Eagles also fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai. Those outlets also reported that senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia will not return in 2024. Patricia's contract expired after the 2023 campaign.

Desai served as an associate head coach of the defense for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. The Eagles, who owned the No. 2 defense in the NFL in 2022, dropped to No. 26 in 2023.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman are set to meet with the media Wednesday in Philadelphia.

