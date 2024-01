1 of 5 | The Arizona Cardinals released tight end Zach Ertz in November. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions agreed to sign veteran tight end Zach Ertz to their practice squad. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic about the agreement Monday morning. Ertz could be elevated to the active roster when the Lions face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. Advertisement

Ertz, 33, spent the first half of the season with the Arizona Cardinals. The three-time Pro Bowl selection totaled 27 catches for 187 yards and a score through seven games. He landed on injured reserve in October because of a quad injury and was released in November.

Ertz appeared in seven playoff games while with the Philadelphia Eagles and another with the Cardinals. He totaled 36 catches for 381 yards and two scores in those appearances.

The Lions are in need of tight end depth due to several injuries sustained over the last few weeks. No. 2 tight end Brock Wright sustained a forearm injury Sunday. Starter Sam LaPorta is playing through a hyperextended knee.

LaPorta totaled a game-high nine catches for 65 yards in the Lions' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Detroit. The rookie pass catcher logged 86 catches for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns in 17 games during the regular season.

The Lions will take on the 49ers at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday at Levi's Stadium.