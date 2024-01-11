NFL's Bears, Vikings, Jaguars, Panthers to host 2024 games in Europe

1 of 5 | Quarterback Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers will host a game in Munich, Germany, in 2024. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars will each play one game in London in 2024, the NFL announced Thursday. The league said the Carolina Panthers will host a game in Munich, Germany. Dates, times and opponents will be announced this spring when the NFL unveils its full regular-season schedule. Advertisement

The Bears and Vikings will play their London game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars will play at Wembley Stadium. The Panthers will play at Allianz Arena, home of German Bundesliga soccer power Bayern Munich.

Teams for the NFL's first-ever game in South America, announced in December, will be revealed before the league's schedule announcement. That game will be held at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo.

The Bears, Vikings and Panthers are scheduled to play nine home games in 2024, but now each will host one of those contests away from their stadiums.

The Jaguars, who are scheduled to play eight home games, will now host just seven games in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Vikings played a 2022 away game in London. The Bears last played an international game in 2019, when they faced the Oakland Raiders in the same city.

The Panthers last played internationally in 2019, when they met the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a road game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Miami Dolphins are the only NFL team with international marketing rights in Brazil.