Texans QB C.J. Stroud expected to miss game vs. Browns

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in the concussion protocol and is on track to miss a Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters Wednesday that Stroud, who missed Week 15, remains in the protocol. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and KPRC 2 Houston that Stroud is expected to miss his second-consecutive game. Advertisement

Stroud completed 62.4% of his throws for 3,631 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions through his first 13 games this season. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is the leading contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and was in the MVP conversation, prior to his absence.

Stroud exited in the fourth quarter of the Texans' Week 14 loss to the New York Jets. He then missed their 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Nashville.

Backup quarterback Case Keenum completed 23 of 36 passes for 229 yards, one score and an interception against the Titans.

Keenum is expected to start again if Stroud is out against the Browns.

The Texans (8-6) sit in third place in the AFC South standings. The first-place Jacksonville Jaguars and second-place Indianapolis Colts own matchup 8-6 records. The Texans hold the No. 8 spot in the AFC playoff picture, with the Top 7 teams advancing to the playoffs.

The Browns (9-5) are in second place in the AFC North, behind the first-place Baltimore Ravens (11-3). They hold the No. 5 spot in the AFC standings.

