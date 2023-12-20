Fantasy football: Samuel, Rice among 5 must-start WRs in Week 16

1 of 5 | Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel catches a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaylen Waddle lead my Top 50 Week 16 wide receiver rankings, which are listed below. D.J. Moore, Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, Rice and Deebo Samuel round out my Top 10.

All of my must-start options rank inside the Top 28 in my rankings, meaning all should be started in leagues that include at least 14 teams.

Those with stock in Ja'Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, Michael Pittman Jr., Chris Olave and other injured wide receivers should monitor their status before plugging them into starting lineups.

Rashee Rice

Rice sneaks into my Top 10 this week. The Kansas City Chiefs pass catcher quietly provided Top 10 fantasy football production for his stock owners over the last four weeks, averaging the seventh-most points among wide receivers in that span.

Rice drew 38 targets over his last four games. He scored in three of those appearances and caught at least even passes in each of those games.

Rice, who also scored in six of his last 10 games, will battle the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. The Raiders just demolished the Los Angeles Chargers, but surrendered three touchdowns to wide receivers in that game.

They also allowed two scores in Week 12 to Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers and 146 yards and a score to Tyreek Hill in Week 11. I expect the Chiefs and Raiders to air it out in this matchup, with Patrick Mahomes finding Rice on one of his multiple touchdown passes.

He is my No. 9 option, but will serve best as a high-end WR2.

Diontae Johnson

Johnson is my No. 15 play for Week 16. The Pittsburgh Steelers playmaker is among the hottest wide receivers in the NFL as of late, with scores in each of his last three games.

Johnson ranked as a Top 25 option over the past four weeks, in terms of fantasy points per game among wide receivers. This week, he'll face a Cincinnati Bengals secondary that allowed the sixth-most receiving yards per game to opposing wide receivers through 15 weeks.

The Bengals also just surrendered 111 yards and two scores to Jordan Addison and 84 yards to Justin Jefferson in Week 15. Look for Johnson to snag at least six catches for 75 yards and a score.

Chris Godwin

Godwin exploded for a season-high 155 receiving yards on 10 catches in Week 15. He also received a total of 23 targets over his last two games.

This week, Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars allowed the ninth-most fantasy points and 10th-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers so far this season.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to produce great passing statistics, which keeps all of his pass-catching targets relevant for fantasy football purposes. Mayfield, who threw at least two touchdown passes in six of his last eight games, should do the same Sunday against the Jaguars, who own one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL.

Godwin, my No. 19 play, can provide WR2 production against this generous defense.

Jordan Addison

As previously mentioned, Addison scored twice last week and was fantasy football's top wide receiver play. The Minnesota Vikings rookie totaled nine touchdowns through his first 14 appearances in the league.

He should reach double-digits in the scoring category in Week 16, when the Vikings host the Detroit Lions. The Lions allowed the eighth-most fantasy points and tied for allowing the fourth-most receiving scores to wide receivers so far this season.

I expect this to be another high-scoring matchup, with the NFC North division foes both providing high-volume passing production.

Addison, my No. 21 option, should eclipse 50 yards and find the end zone.

Curtis Samuel

Samuel is a bit more of a fringe play, but can be used as a streaming WR3 in Week 16. The Washington Commanders wide receiver was a Top 20 producer, in terms of fantasy points per game among wide receivers, over the last four weeks.

Samuel was the No. 14 wide receiver in Week 15 and should again provide starter-worthy value when the Commanders battle the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Jets still own one of the best pass defenses in the NFL, but just surrendered 142 yards and a score to Jaylen Waddle in Week 15. They also surrendered at least 100 yards and a score to at least one wide receiver in three of their last five games.

This game could be low scoring, but I still expect Samuel to provide value, especially in points-per-reception formats. Samuel was targeted 26 times over his last three games. He totaled more than 200 receiving yards during that span.

Look for the veteran pass catcher to catch at least six passes for 70 yards in this meeting, with Jets defenders focusing most of their attention on Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. He could end the week as a Top 14 play if he reaches the end zone. Samuel is the No. 28 player in my Week 16 wide receiver rankings.

Week 16 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at LAC

2. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG

3. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at TEN

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at MIN

5. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. DAL

6. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears vs. ARI

7. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. NO

8. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. DET

9. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LV

10. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. BAL

11. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. JAX

12. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG

13. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at MIA

14. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at PIT

15. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CIN

16. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams vs. NO

17. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans vs. SEA

18. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at KC

19. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. JAX

20. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars at TB

21. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings vs. DET

22. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. DAL

23. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets vs. WAS

24. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns at HOU

25. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. BAL

26. Noah Brown, Houston Texans vs. CLE

27. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. NE

28. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders at NYJ

29. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at NYJ

30. Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers vs. GB

31. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens at SF

32. Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints at LAR

33. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at TEN

34. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. IND

35. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CIN

36. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at PIT

37. Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys at MIA

38. Demario Douglas, New England Patriots at DEN

39. Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens at SF

40. Demarcus Robinson, Los Angeles Rams vs. NO

41. Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills at LAC

42. Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs. BUF

43. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers vs. BUF

44. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. NE

45. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers at CAR

46. Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns at HOU

47. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals at CHI

48. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers at CAR

49. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders at KC

50. Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants at PHI

