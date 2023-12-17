Bradley Chubb, defense lead Dolphins past Jets

1 of 6 | Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb logged three sacks in a win over the New York Jets on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Linebacker Bradley Chubb and the Miami Dolphins' pass rush ripped through offensive linemen, totaling six sacks and exerting constant pressure in a dominant win over the New York Jets on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins held the Jets to just 103 total yards and forced four turnovers in the 30-0 shutout at Hard Rock Stadium. Advertisement

"My main thing is trying to better this defense in whatever way I can," Chubb, who logged three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, said at his postgame news conference.

Safety Brandon Jones registered two interceptions and defensive tackle Zach Sieler logged a sack and a fumble recovery.

Running back Raheem Mostert sparked the offense with two touchdowns, pushing his total to 20 and setting a franchise record for most scores in a single season.

The Dolphins, who played without injured wide receiver Tyreek Hill and cornerback Xavien Howard, used a smothering defensive effort to dominate their AFC East division foes.

Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson sustained a concussion in the first half and did not play in the second half.

The Dolphins jumped ahead after their defense forced a turnover on the Jets' opening drive. Chubb and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins sacked Wilson on the play, forcing a fumble from the Jets quarterback. Sieler recovered the loose ball.

Three plays later, Mostert ran for a 2-yard score for the first points of the game. He set a new Dolphins record for the most touchdowns (19) in a season with that short run, passing Mark Clayton (18 in 1984).

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders added a 37-yard field goal at the start of the second quarter for a 10-0 edge.

The Dolphins added to their lead midway through the quarter, when wide receiver Jaylen Waddle bolted through the defense and caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Mostert scored his second rushing touchdown of the day with 1:03 remaining in the first half for a 24-0 Dolphins lead at the break. The Dolphins held the Jets to 4 total yards in the first half.

Sanders made two more field goals for the only points of the second half. The Jets' offense, which never reached the red zone, totaled 99 yards over the final two quarters.

Tagovailoa, who completed first 13 passes, finished the game 21 of 24 for 224 yards and a score. Waddle totaled 142 yards on eight catches.

Wilson completed 4 of 11 passes for 26 yards and lost a fumble. Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian completed 14 of 26 passes for 110 yards. He threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

The Dolphins (10-4) will host the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) on Dec. 24 in Miami Gardens. The Jets (5-9) will host the Washington Commanders (4-9) in Week 16.