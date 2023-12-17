Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 17, 2023 / 4:48 PM

Bradley Chubb, defense lead Dolphins past Jets

By Alex Butler
Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb logged three sacks in a win over the New York Jets on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins
1 of 6 | Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb logged three sacks in a win over the New York Jets on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Linebacker Bradley Chubb and the Miami Dolphins' pass rush ripped through offensive linemen, totaling six sacks and exerting constant pressure in a dominant win over the New York Jets on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Dolphins held the Jets to just 103 total yards and forced four turnovers in the 30-0 shutout at Hard Rock Stadium.

Advertisement

"My main thing is trying to better this defense in whatever way I can," Chubb, who logged three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, said at his postgame news conference.

Safety Brandon Jones registered two interceptions and defensive tackle Zach Sieler logged a sack and a fumble recovery.

Related

Running back Raheem Mostert sparked the offense with two touchdowns, pushing his total to 20 and setting a franchise record for most scores in a single season.

Advertisement

The Dolphins, who played without injured wide receiver Tyreek Hill and cornerback Xavien Howard, used a smothering defensive effort to dominate their AFC East division foes.

Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson sustained a concussion in the first half and did not play in the second half.

The Dolphins jumped ahead after their defense forced a turnover on the Jets' opening drive. Chubb and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins sacked Wilson on the play, forcing a fumble from the Jets quarterback. Sieler recovered the loose ball.

Three plays later, Mostert ran for a 2-yard score for the first points of the game. He set a new Dolphins record for the most touchdowns (19) in a season with that short run, passing Mark Clayton (18 in 1984).

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders added a 37-yard field goal at the start of the second quarter for a 10-0 edge.

The Dolphins added to their lead midway through the quarter, when wide receiver Jaylen Waddle bolted through the defense and caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Advertisement

Mostert scored his second rushing touchdown of the day with 1:03 remaining in the first half for a 24-0 Dolphins lead at the break. The Dolphins held the Jets to 4 total yards in the first half.

Sanders made two more field goals for the only points of the second half. The Jets' offense, which never reached the red zone, totaled 99 yards over the final two quarters.

Tagovailoa, who completed first 13 passes, finished the game 21 of 24 for 224 yards and a score. Waddle totaled 142 yards on eight catches.

Wilson completed 4 of 11 passes for 26 yards and lost a fumble. Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian completed 14 of 26 passes for 110 yards. He threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

The Dolphins (10-4) will host the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) on Dec. 24 in Miami Gardens. The Jets (5-9) will host the Washington Commanders (4-9) in Week 16.

Latest Headlines

Chargers fire coach Brandon Staley, GM Tom Telsco amid 5-9 record
NFL // 2 days ago
Chargers fire coach Brandon Staley, GM Tom Telsco amid 5-9 record
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Fewer than 24 hours after a lopsided 63-21 loss dropped their 2023 record to 5-9, the Los Angeles Chargers fired coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco, the team announced Friday.
Fantasy football QB rankings: Love, Stafford among Week 15 must-starts
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football QB rankings: Love, Stafford among Week 15 must-starts
MIAMI, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Jordan Love and Matthew Stafford are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 15.
Walker, Edwards-Helaire among fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 15
NFL // 4 days ago
Walker, Edwards-Helaire among fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 15
MIAMI, Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Kenneth Walker and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 15.
Fantasy football: Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 15
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 15
MIAMI, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Zay Flowers and DeVonta Smith are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 15 of the fantasy football season.
Brazil to host South America's first NFL game in 2024
NFL // 4 days ago
Brazil to host South America's first NFL game in 2024
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- South America will host an NFL game for the first time, with two teams meeting for a regular-season matchup in São Paulo in 2024, the league announced Wednesday.
Fantasy football: Flacco, Brown, Beckham among top add/drops for Week 15
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Flacco, Brown, Beckham among top add/drops for Week 15
MIAMI, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Joe Flacco, Chase Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 15 of the 2023 season.
Tommy DeVito, Giants beat Packers for third-consecutive win
NFL // 5 days ago
Tommy DeVito, Giants beat Packers for third-consecutive win
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito led three second-half scoring drives to help the New York Giants beat the Green Bay Packers for their third-consecutive victory.
Tennessee Titans use defense to rally past Miami Dolphins
NFL // 5 days ago
Tennessee Titans use defense to rally past Miami Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Primetime cameras and lights beckoned for the NFL's most prolific offenses to awe a national audience, but the Tennessee Titans stifled the Miami Dolphins' attack en route to an upset victory on Monday Night Football.
Herbert, Stroud, Jacobs among players injured in NFL's Week 14
NFL // 6 days ago
Herbert, Stroud, Jacobs among players injured in NFL's Week 14
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Justin Herbert, C.J. Stroud and Josh Jacobs were among the key players injured in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.
Bills hold off Chiefs; Mahomes sounds off on officals
NFL // 6 days ago
Bills hold off Chiefs; Mahomes sounds off on officals
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills held off a late Kansas City Chiefs rally to keep their playoff hopes alive and improve to 7-6 on the season. The game ended in controversy, with Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes criticizing officials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football QB rankings: Love, Stafford among Week 15 must-starts
Fantasy football QB rankings: Love, Stafford among Week 15 must-starts
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls, breaks hip at Los Angeles concert
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls, breaks hip at Los Angeles concert
Walker, Edwards-Helaire among fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 15
Walker, Edwards-Helaire among fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 15
Fantasy football: Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 15
Fantasy football: Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith among 5 must-start WRs in Week 15
Fantasy football: Flacco, Brown, Beckham among top add/drops for Week 15
Fantasy football: Flacco, Brown, Beckham among top add/drops for Week 15
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement