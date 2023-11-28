Trending
NFL
Nov. 28, 2023 / 8:01 AM

Minnesota Vikings leave starting QB job open after loss to Bears

By Alex Butler
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said he has yet to decide who will start at quarterback in Week 14. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said he has yet to decide who will start at quarterback in Week 14. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Who will be the Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback going forward is undetermined, after Josh Dobbs threw four interceptions in a Week 12 loss to the Chicago Bears, coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters.

Dobbs, who took over as the starter in Week 10, completed 22 of 32 passes for 185 yards and a score, in addition to his turnovers, in the 12-10 setback Monday in Minneapolis.

"We are trying to go out and win every football game we play," O'Connell told reporters. "We are going to evaluate what we've been able to do and things we need to get better at."

The Vikings trailed for most of the night in the low-scoring NFC North matchup, but pulled ahead when Dobbs threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson with about six minutes remaining.

The Vikings offense then failed to get a first down on their next drive, allowing the Bears to secure their final possession. That drive ended with a game-winning field goal from kicker Cairo Santos, resulting in the Vikings' second-consecutive loss.

Dobbs completed 66.4% of his throws for 832 yards, five scores and five interceptions in four games for the Vikings. The journeyman quarterback joined the Vikings in an October trade from the Arizona Cardinals. He took his first snaps with the Vikings in Week 9, after second-string quarterback Jaren Hall sustained a concussion. Hall was filling in for starter Kirk Cousins, who tore his Achilles tendon in Week 8.

O'Connell said backup quarterback Nick Mullens, who previously dealt with a back injury, is also available going forward. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who injured his hamstring in Week 5, but was close to playing in Week 12, should provide an additional boost to the Vikings offense.

The Vikings will be on bye in Week 13. They will battle the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 in Las Vegas.

"We're going to take a look and really evaluate the inventory of plays we have of Josh," O'Connell said, when asked if Dobbs will continue to start. "We got healthy. We got Jaren back available to us, and then Nick Mullens is available, as well."

O'Connell said he considered benching Dobbs against the Bears. He credited the veteran for battling through the adversity, but it still was "just not enough."

Dobbs told reporters that he wasn't' worried that his turnovers could lead to a benching and said that will be a coaching decision.

"I just focus on myself," Dobbs said. "I focus on how I can help this team win, how I can be a better teammate, a better quarterback and man and focus on how I can make sure the offense is in the right play based on the scenario to go out and execute and play at a high level."

