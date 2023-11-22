Fantasy football QB rankings: Purdy, Prescott among Week 12 must-starts

1 of 5 | San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy sprints against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy are among my four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 12. If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops article. My Week 12 rankings for running backs and wide receivers also are available. Advertisement

Lamar Jackson leads my Top 20 quarterback rankings, which are listed below. Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and C.J. Stroud are my other Top 5 options.

No players are on bye this week, resulting in a full pool of quarterbacks available for fantasy football teams, outside of injuries.

Each of my must-start options land inside the Top 14 of my quarterback rankings.

Dak Prescott

Prescott totaled the most fantasy points per game among quarterbacks over the last four weeks, averaging 317 passing yards and multiple touchdowns per appearance during that span.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who lands at No. 2 in my rankings is set to face the Washington Commanders in Week 12.

The Commanders surrendered the most fantasy points and passing scores and the third-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks so far this season.

They also just allowed 246 yards and three scores to New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito.

Look for Prescott to throw for at least 300 yards and three scores in this Thanksgiving meeting between NFC East division rivals.

Brock Purdy

Purdy is my No. 6 play for Week 12. He will face the Seattle Seahawks, who haven't been terrible at limiting fantasy points for opposing quarterbacks, but the San Francisco 49ers offense appears to be on a roll.

Purdy threw three touchdown passes in each of his last two games. He also averaged well over 300 passing yards per contest over his last three appearances.

Look for the 49ers passer to use his wealth of pass catching options in what should be a high-scoring matchup. I expect at least 250 yards and multiple touchdown tosses from Purdy in a 49ers victory.

Derek Carr

The New Orleans Saints have yet to announce who will start their Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons, but I believe either Jameis Winston or Derek Carr can provide fantasy football value.

Carr, the Saints' starter, is recovering from a concussion and shoulder injury and his status should be monitored. He practiced fully Wednesday, indicating that he should be ready to play Sunday in Atlanta.

The Saints are set to battle a Falcons defense that allowed the seventh-most fantasy points and the fourth-most passing touchdowns per game to quarterbacks so far this season.

Starting a Saints quarterback is a risky proposition, but I believe Carr and Winston are both capable of utilizing their running backs, wide receivers and tight ends enough to warrant a Top 14 ranking.

The Falcons did not allow a passing touchdown in their last two games, but surrendered multiple scoring tosses in three of four games before that. They also allowed six performances of more than 200 passing yards through 11 weeks.

Look for the Saints' Week 12 starter to eclipse 200 yards and to total multiple touchdowns.

Gardner Minshew

Indianapolis Colts starter Gardner Minshew is a fringe QB1 for Week 12, but should be in your lineup if you need an injury replacement for your typical quarterback.

Minshew and the Colts will face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that allowed the second-most passing yards, third-most fantasy points and tied for surrendering the fifth-most touchdown passes per game to quarterbacks so far this season.

The Buccaneers also just allowed 333 yards and three scores to Purdy in Week 11.

Minshew has a great shot to throw multiple touchdown passes in this matchup. He could finish the week as a Top 10 producer if he eclipses 250 passing yards against this generous secondary.

Week 12 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at LAC

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at LV

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at PHI

5. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans vs. JAX

6. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers at SEA

7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. BUF

8. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers at DET

9. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears at MIN

10. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars at HOU

11. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at NYJ

12. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR

13. Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints at ATL

14. Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts vs. TB

15. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. BAL

16. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. GB

17. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks vs. SF

18. Joshua Dobbs, Minnesota Vikings vs. CHI

19. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at IND

20. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders at DAL

