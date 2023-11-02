Trending
Nov. 2, 2023 / 9:15 AM

Fantasy football QB rankings: Prescott, Jones among Week 9 must-starts

By Alex Butler
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to throw against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
MIAMI, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott and Mac Jones are among my four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 9.

If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops article. My Week 9 rankings for running backs and wide receivers are also available and will be updated throughout the week.

Josh Allen leads my Top 20 quarterback rankings, which are listed below. Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are my other Top 5 options.

Players from the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers should either be benched or dropped in redraft leagues, as those teams have Week 9 byes. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who sustained a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 8, also should be dropped.

Ryan Tannehill, Desmond Ridder, Jimmy Garoppolo, Deshaun Watson, Justin Fields and Matthew Stafford are among the players who should be benched or dropped because of injury and/or underperformance.

Each of my must-start options land inside the Top 14 of my quarterback rankings.

Dak Prescott

Prescott is my No. 6 fantasy football quarterback. The Dallas Cowboys veteran turned in his best performance of the season in Week 8, with 304 yards and four scores in a win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Prescott threw for at least 249 yards in five of his last six games. He also totaled multiple touchdowns in three of those matchups. This week, the Cowboys will face the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles allowed the third-most fantasy points and touchdown passes and sixth-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks through eight weeks. They also surrendered 397 yards and four scores in Week 8 to Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell.

Look for Prescott to throw for at least 300 yards and two scores in this NFC East division matchup.

Quarterback Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday in New Orleans. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI

Derek Carr

Watching Carr play might not be the most entertaining task, but the end results from his most-recent performances have proven valuable for those gutsy enough to put him in fantasy football starting lineups.

Carr totaled at least 300 passing yards in each of his last three games. He also threw two touchdown passes in two of his last four appearances.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback isn't a great option when he has tough matchups, but he will face the generous Chicago Bears defense in Week 9.

The Bears allowed the second-most passing scores and fifth-most fantasy points and passing yards per game to quarterbacks so far this season. They just surrendered 298 yards and three scores in Week 8 to Justin Herbert. That performance marked the fourth time this season that the Bears allowed three touchdown passes to a quarterback.

Carr should tease with repeating that feat. He is my No. 8 play.

Zach Wilson

Wilson should only be used as a bye week fill-in. The New York Jets quarterback sits at No. 11 in my rankings.

Wilson threw multiple touchdown passes in just one of his first seven starts this season, but he should get another chance to find the end zone at least twice in Week 9 against a vulnerable Los Angeles Chargers defense.

The Chargers allowed the most fantasy points and passing yards and fifth-most passing scores per game to quarterbacks through eight weeks. I expect the Chargers to jump out to a lead in this matchup, forcing the Jets to air it out in the second half.

That game script should lead to a high yardage total for Wilson. He could find himself inside the Top 10 plays for the week if he throws multiple touchdown passes.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones throws in the forth quarter against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Larry Marano/UPI

Mac Jones

Jones is my No. 13 play and can be used as a low-end streaming option if your starter is injured or on bye. The New England Patriots quarterback threw two touchdown passes in each of his last two starts.

I expect Jones to do so again -- and eclipse 250 yards for the third time this season -- Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders allowed the most touchdown passes, second-most fantasy points and fourth-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks through eight weeks.

They also surrendered multiple touchdown passes in six of their last seven games, including four to Jalen Hurts in Week 8.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is my No. 2 option in Week 9. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

Week 9 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at CIN

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BUF

3. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at KC

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. MIA

5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. SEA

6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at PHI

7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL

8. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints vs. CHI

9. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at NYJ

10. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans vs. TB

11. Zach Wilson, New York Jets vs. LAC

12. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders at NE

13. Mac Jones, New England Patriots vs. WAS

14. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at HOU

15. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers vs. LAR

16. Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts at CAR

17. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans at PIT

18. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks at BAL

19. Taylor Heinicke, Atlanta Falcons vs. MIN

20. Daniel Jones, New York Giants at LV

NFL: Minnesota Vikings beat Green Bay Packers as Kirk Cousins leaves with injury

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (R) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on October 29, 2023. The Vikings defeated the Packers 24-10. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Read More

