Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels went 9-16 in two seasons with the team. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Following a 3-5 start to the season, the Las Vegas Raiders fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, the team announced. The Raiders announced the moves Tuesday night. They named Antonio Pierce their interim coach. Pierce previously served as Raiders linebackers coach. Advertisement

"After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a news release. "I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best."

The Raiders hired McDaniels in 2022. He led the team to a 6-11 record in his first season. The Raiders won their 2023 season opener against the Denver Broncos. They then lost their next three games to the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders earned wins over the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots in Week 5 and Week 6, respectively. They lost their last two meetings in Week 7 and Week 8 to the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

Advertisement

McDaniels also was fired after posting an 11-17 record in two seasons as coach of the Broncos in 2009 and 2010. He spent the majority of his NFL career as offensive coordinator of the Patriots.

Ziegler also joined the Raiders in 2022, replacing former general manager Mike Mayock. He previously worked in player personnel and as a scout for the Patriots and Broncos.

The Raiders will host the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday in Las Vegas.

NFL: Minnesota Vikings beat Green Bay Packers as Kirk Cousins leaves with injury