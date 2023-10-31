Jahmyr Gibbs breakout performance leads Lions past Raiders

1 of 5 | Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (R) ran for 152 yards and a score on 26 carries in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday in Detroit. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs amassed 189 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown to lead the Detroit Lions to a 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the final game of Week 8 of the NFL season. Gibbs, who failed to eclipse 80 rushing yards in any of his first five career appearances, ran for 152 on 26 carries -- including his 27-yard score -- Monday in Detroit. Advertisement

"The more repetitions you get, you only get more comfortable in this league," Gibbs told reporters. "In the beginning, I was playing too fast. I was a little bit nervous.

"These last two games helped me progress as a player."

The Lions out-gained the Raiders 486 to 157 in total yards and sacked quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo six times in the 12-point victory. They lead the NFC North division standings with a 6-2 record ahead of their Week 9 bye.

"It's always great going into the bye with a win," Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said. "I'm very excited for a little off time."

Advertisement

Kicker Riley Patterson made a 44-yard field goal on the game's opening drive and the Lions never lost their advantage. He added a 31- and 33-yard kicks in the second quarter for a 9-0 lead. The Raiders finally answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive. Running back Josh Jacobs ended the possession with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Quarterback Jared Goff threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta with about 27 seconds remaining in the second quarter and the Lions led 16-7 at halftime.

The Raiders punted to end the first drive of the second half. Cornerback Marcus Peters intercepted Goff three plays later and scored on a 75-yard return to cut the deficit to two points. Gibbs then gave the Lions another cushion with his 27-yard scoring run with about 3:13 remaining in the third quarter.

Patterson made a 52-yard kick about five minutes into the fourth for the final points of the night.

Goff completed 26 of 37 passes for 272 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught six passes for a game-high 108 yards. LaPorta secured eight of 10 targets for 57 yards and a score.

Advertisement

Linebacker Alex Anzalone and defensive lineman Alim McNeil logged two sacks apiece for the Lions. Safety Tracy Walker II and linebacker Julian Okwara also sacked Garoppolo.

Garoppolo completed just 10 of 21 passes for 126 yards and an interception. Jacobs totaled 88 yards and a score on 17 touches in the loss.

The Raiders (3-5) will host the New York Giants (2-6) at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday in Las Vegas. The Lions will face the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) on Nov. 12 in Inglewood, Calif.

NFL: Minnesota Vikings beat Green Bay Packers as Kirk Cousins leaves with injury