Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 31, 2023 / 8:07 AM

Jahmyr Gibbs breakout performance leads Lions past Raiders

By Alex Butler
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (R) ran for 152 yards and a score on 26 carries in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday in Detroit. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 5 | Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (R) ran for 152 yards and a score on 26 carries in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday in Detroit. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs amassed 189 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown to lead the Detroit Lions to a 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the final game of Week 8 of the NFL season.

Gibbs, who failed to eclipse 80 rushing yards in any of his first five career appearances, ran for 152 on 26 carries -- including his 27-yard score -- Monday in Detroit.

Advertisement

"The more repetitions you get, you only get more comfortable in this league," Gibbs told reporters. "In the beginning, I was playing too fast. I was a little bit nervous.

"These last two games helped me progress as a player."

Related

The Lions out-gained the Raiders 486 to 157 in total yards and sacked quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo six times in the 12-point victory. They lead the NFC North division standings with a 6-2 record ahead of their Week 9 bye.

"It's always great going into the bye with a win," Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said. "I'm very excited for a little off time."

Advertisement

Kicker Riley Patterson made a 44-yard field goal on the game's opening drive and the Lions never lost their advantage. He added a 31- and 33-yard kicks in the second quarter for a 9-0 lead. The Raiders finally answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive. Running back Josh Jacobs ended the possession with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Quarterback Jared Goff threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta with about 27 seconds remaining in the second quarter and the Lions led 16-7 at halftime.

The Raiders punted to end the first drive of the second half. Cornerback Marcus Peters intercepted Goff three plays later and scored on a 75-yard return to cut the deficit to two points. Gibbs then gave the Lions another cushion with his 27-yard scoring run with about 3:13 remaining in the third quarter.

Patterson made a 52-yard kick about five minutes into the fourth for the final points of the night.

Goff completed 26 of 37 passes for 272 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught six passes for a game-high 108 yards. LaPorta secured eight of 10 targets for 57 yards and a score.

Advertisement

Linebacker Alex Anzalone and defensive lineman Alim McNeil logged two sacks apiece for the Lions. Safety Tracy Walker II and linebacker Julian Okwara also sacked Garoppolo.

Garoppolo completed just 10 of 21 passes for 126 yards and an interception. Jacobs totaled 88 yards and a score on 17 touches in the loss.

The Raiders (3-5) will host the New York Giants (2-6) at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday in Las Vegas. The Lions will face the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) on Nov. 12 in Inglewood, Calif.

NFL: Minnesota Vikings beat Green Bay Packers as Kirk Cousins leaves with injury

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (R) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on October 29, 2023. The Vikings defeated the Packers 24-10. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Boyd, Charbonnet, Shaheed among top add/drops for Week 9
NFL // 18 hours ago
Fantasy football: Boyd, Charbonnet, Shaheed among top add/drops for Week 9
MIAMI, Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Zach Charbonnet, Tyler Boyd and Rasheed Shaheed are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 9 of the 2023 season.
Cousins, Stafford, Pickett, Waller among injured in NFL's Week 8
NFL // 23 hours ago
Cousins, Stafford, Pickett, Waller among injured in NFL's Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford and Kenny Pickett and tight end Darren Waller were among the players injured in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL seasons.
Dolphins beat Patriots in Jalen Ramsey's debut
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins beat Patriots in Jalen Ramsey's debut
MIAMI, Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Jalen Ramsey made an interception in his first game with the Miami Dolphins, returning from a torn meniscus to lead his new team to a win over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Fantasy football QB rankings: Lawrence, Howell among Week 8 must-starts
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football QB rankings: Lawrence, Howell among Week 8 must-starts
MIAMI, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Trevor Lawrence and Sam Howell are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 8.
Jacobs, Robinson among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 8
NFL // 6 days ago
Jacobs, Robinson among 4 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Josh Jacobs and Brian Robinson Jr. are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 8.
Fantasy football rankings: Pickens among 5 must-start WRs in Week 8
NFL // 6 days ago
Fantasy football rankings: Pickens among 5 must-start WRs in Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 24 (UPI) -- George Pickens is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 8 of the fantasy football season.
Bills QB Josh Allen expects to be fine after aggravating shoulder injury
NFL // 3 days ago
Bills QB Josh Allen expects to be fine after aggravating shoulder injury
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Star quarterback Josh Allen aggravated his right shoulder injury and was still experiencing pain in the area after the Buffalo Bills beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but says he "will be fine" moving forward.
Goedert, Otton among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 8
NFL // 4 days ago
Goedert, Otton among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Dallas Goedert and Cade Otton are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start tight ends for Week 8 of the fantasy football season.
Former NFL player Sergio Brown remains jailed while awaiting trial in mom's slaying
NFL // 5 days ago
Former NFL player Sergio Brown remains jailed while awaiting trial in mom's slaying
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Former NFL player Sergio Brown will remain behind bars without bail until his trial on charges that he killed his mother and hid her body, Circuit Court Judge Teresa Gonzalez ruled.
Fantasy football: Henderson, Palmer, Rice lead add/drops for Week 8
NFL // 1 week ago
Fantasy football: Henderson, Palmer, Rice lead add/drops for Week 8
MIAMI, Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Darrell Henderson Jr., Joshua Palmer and Rashee Rice lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 8 of the 2023 season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-NHL player Adam Johnson dies after reportedly suffering neck injury during game
Ex-NHL player Adam Johnson dies after reportedly suffering neck injury during game
Fantasy football: Boyd, Charbonnet, Shaheed among top add/drops for Week 9
Fantasy football: Boyd, Charbonnet, Shaheed among top add/drops for Week 9
Cousins, Stafford, Pickett, Waller among injured in NFL's Week 8
Cousins, Stafford, Pickett, Waller among injured in NFL's Week 8
Equinox, Romantic Warrior star on racing scene as Breeders' Cup finalizes fields
Equinox, Romantic Warrior star on racing scene as Breeders' Cup finalizes fields
Dolphins beat Patriots in Jalen Ramsey's debut
Dolphins beat Patriots in Jalen Ramsey's debut
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement